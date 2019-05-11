NASCAR at Kansas odds, picks 2019: Model says Denny Hamlin will surprise at Digital Ally 400

NASCAR will be under the lights again when the 2019 Digital Ally 400 gets underway at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kansas Speedway. Kyle Busch enters the 2019 NASCAR at Kansas spring race as the leader in the Monster Energy Cup standings with 460 points. He's looking for his fourth checkered flag of the year, and the latest 2019 Digital Ally 400 odds give him a 7-2 chance to get it. Meanwhile, Martin Truex Jr. (6-1), Kevin Harvick (7-1), Joey Logano (7-1) and Brad Keselowski (7-1) are all going off at 7-1 NASCAR at Kansas odds or shorter. This year's race at Kansas Speedway boasts an extremely talented field of drivers, so before you make any 2019 Digital Ally 400 picks or enter a daily Fantasy NASCAR tournament on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, scope out the NASCAR at Kansas predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Developed by DFS pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking factors such as track history and recent results into account.

The model is off to a strong start in NASCAR this year, calling Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin a top-four contender from the start. It nailed eight of the top 10 drivers at the Pennzoil 400, which included putting winner Joey Logano in its projected top five. It also called Kyle Busch's huge win at Bristol last month.

It made some huge calls last year, including correctly projecting wins for Kyle Busch at Chicago and Martin Truex Jr. at Sonoma. It also nailed three of the top four finishers at Michigan, and two of the top four at the 2018 Daytona 500. Anybody who has followed its picks is way up.

McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big events at iconic venues like Kansas Speedway are in his blood. Now, his model simulated the 2019 Digital Ally 400 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

For NASCAR at Kansas 2019, we can tell you the model is high on Denny Hamlin, who makes a strong run at the checkered flag despite going off with 20-1 Digital Ally 400 odds. Hamlin has been impressive this season, finishing in the top 10 in nine of his 13 starts. Those results, which include two victories, have catapulted him up the NASCAR standings. He currently sits in second place behind Busch and he'll lean on his past experiences at Kansas Speedway in hopes of closing the gap on Saturday night.

Hamlin has had plenty of success at Kansas with a pair of top-five finishes in his last three starts. He's shown he can win it all at this racetrack as well, coming away with the title in 2012. His track records show he has the ability to climb the 2019 NASCAR at Kansas leaderboard quickly, so confidently lock him in at a 20-1 discount Saturday evening.

One of the shocking 2019 Digital Ally 400 picks from the model: Brad Keselowski, one of the top Vegas favorites at 7-1, barely cracks the top five. He took second place in the spring race at Kansas in 2017, but outside of that has had limited success, finishing outside the top five in every race at this venue since 2012. And despite some early success this season, he's been cold recently, with just one top-10 finish in his last five starts. There are far better values in a loaded 2019 NASCAR at Kansas lineup.

