Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Cole Custer on his first NASCAR Cup Series victory at Kentucky Speedway ( 1:24 )

With no practice or qualifying, long shots continue to pull off surprising victories in the NASCAR Cup Series this season. Austin Dillon, Matt DiBenedetto and Cole Custer have all won in July, and NASCAR bettors are trying to figure out who to target at Kansas Speedway for Thursday's 2020 Super Start Batteries 400. The green flag drops at 7:30 p.m. ET. Will another overlooked driver emerge from the 2020 NASCAR at Kansas starting lineup, or is there value in one of the top 2020 Super Start Batteries 400 favorites?

Kevin Harvick has won four times this year and is on top of the 2020 Super Start Batteries 400 odds at William Hill at 4-1. Kyle Busch, who won at Kansas in 2016 and has finished in the top 10 in nine of his last 10 races there, is second on the 2020 NASCAR at Kansas odds board at 13-2, tied with Ryan Blaney. Before locking in any 2020 NASCAR at Kansas predictions, be sure to see the latest 2020 Super Start Batteries 400 picks and projected leaderboard from the proven model at SportsLine.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model began the 2020 NASCAR season by picking Denny Hamlin to win his second consecutive Daytona 500 at 10-1. It got off to a hot start on its NASCAR picks following the coronavirus hiatus as well, calling seven of the top 10 drivers at both Darlington races.

Using the model, McClure also recommended an outright play on winner Brad Keselowski at 13-1 as one of his best bets at Bristol in May. The model also called Kevin Harvick's win at Atlanta and nailed a whopping nine top-10 finishers in that race. McClure also used the model to lock in an outright bet on Hamlin winning at 10-1 at Miami. At The Brickyard, the model called Harvick's fourth victory of the season, and also identified four top-five drivers in the All-Star Race at Bristol. Anybody who has follow the model has seen some huge returns.

Now, the model simulated NASCAR at Kansas 2020 on Thursday, July 23 10,000 times. Head here to see the complete projected leaderboard.

Top 2020 Super Start Batteries 400 predictions

For the 2020 Super Start Batteries 400, the model is high on Brad Keselowski, even though he's a 12-1 long shot in the latest 2020 NASCAR at Kansas odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Keselowski hasn't won since Bristol in May, but Kansas is a track he's historically raced well at.

He has two career wins at this track, including one in the 2019 spring race. He's also led multiple laps at Kansas in four of his last five events. His average finish position of 12.5 ranks fourth among active drivers with at least five races at Kansas, so confidently lock him in as one of your top 2020 NASCAR at Kansas bets.

And a massive shocker: Ryan Blaney, one of the Vegas favorites at 13-2, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top five. There are far better values in a loaded 2020 Super Start Batteries 400 starting lineup. Blaney finished seventh or better in four of his first six career races at Kansas but has been a major slump recently.

He has just one top-10 finish at this track since 2017 and finished 21st and 32nd in the two Kansas races last year. Since joining Team Penske in 2018, his average finish position at Kansas is No. 24.25. With a poor recent track history and short odds, Blaney is one of the 2020 NASCAR at Kansas favorites to fade this week.

How to make 2020 Super Start Batteries 400 picks

The model is also targeting three other drivers with 2020 NASCAR at Kansas odds of 12-1 or longer to make a serious run at the checkered flag. Anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big. You can only see them here.

So who wins Thursday's 2020 Super Start Batteries 400? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Check out the latest odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2020 NASCAR at Kansas leaderboard, all from the model that has crushed its NASCAR picks and nailed the Daytona 500.

2020 NASCAR at Kansas odds (via William Hill)

Kevin Harvick 4-1

Kyle Busch 13-2

Ryan Blaney 13-2

Denny Hamlin 15-2

Martin Truex Jr. 8-1

Chase Elliott 17-2

Brad Keselowski 12-1

Joey Logano 12-1

Aric Almirola 18-1

Kurt Busch 22-1

Alex Bowman 28-1

Erik Jones 28-1

Jimmie Johnson 30-1

Christopher Bell 35-1

Tyler Reddick 35-1

Matt DiBenedetto 40-1

Clint Bowyer 40-1

William Byron 50-1

Austin Dillon 60-1

Cole Custer 75-1

Matt Kenseth 75-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 100-1

Ryan Newman 125-1

Bubba Wallace 300-1

Chris Buescher 500-1

John Hunter Nemechek 750-1

Ryan Preece 1500-1

Michael McDowell 2000-1

Ty Dillon 2000-1

Daniel Suarez 2500-1

Joey Gase 5000-1

Josh Bilicki 5000-1

J.J. Yeley 5000-1

Reed Sorenson 5000-1

Timmy Hill 5000-1

B.J. McLeod 5000-1

Garrett Smithley 5000-1

Corey Lajoie 5000-1

Quin Houff 5000-1

Brennan Poole 5000-1