Midweek racing returns as the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series continues at Kansas Speedway on Thursday evening at 7:30 p.m. ET with the 2020 Super Start Batteries 400. After Austin Dillon won at Texas on Sunday, long shots have now won three of the past four points races. Big names like Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano will be eager to get back in winner's circle this week.

The latest 2020 Super Start Batteries 400 odds from William Hill list Harvick as the favorite at 4-1. Other top 2020 NASCAR at Kansas contenders include Kyle Busch (13-2), Ryan Blaney (13-2) and Hamlin (15-2). Before locking in any 2020 NASCAR at Kansas predictions, be sure to see the latest 2020 Super Start Batteries 400 picks and projected leaderboard from the proven model at SportsLine.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model began the 2020 NASCAR season by picking Denny Hamlin to win his second consecutive Daytona 500 at 10-1. It got off to a hot start on its NASCAR picks following the coronavirus hiatus as well, calling seven of the top 10 drivers at both Darlington races.

Using the model, McClure also recommended an outright play on winner Brad Keselowski at 13-1 as one of his best bets at Bristol in May. The model also called Kevin Harvick's win at Atlanta and nailed a whopping nine top-10 finishers in that race. McClure also used the model to lock in an outright bet on Hamlin winning at 10-1 at Miami. At The Brickyard, the model called Harvick's fourth victory of the season, and also identified four top-five drivers in the All-Star Race at Bristol. Anybody who has follow the model has seen some huge returns.

Now, the model simulated NASCAR at Kansas 2020 on Thursday, July 23 10,000 times. Head here to see the complete projected leaderboard.

Top 2020 Super Start Batteries 400 predictions

For the 2020 Super Start Batteries 400, the model is high on Kurt Busch, even though he's a big 22-1 long shot in the latest 2020 NASCAR at Kansas odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Busch has been a regular in the top 10 at Kansas, finishing eighth or better in four of his last six Cup Series event at this track.

He also has a pair of runner-ups at this 1.5-mile tri-oval, finishing second in 2017 and 2013. Busch, who sits 12th in the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series standings, is close enough to the 16-driver cut line that he'll need to perform well down the stretch to secure a spot in the postseason. With a strong track history and long odds this week, Busch is a strong choice for your 2020 Super Start Batteries 400 bets.

And a massive shocker: Ryan Blaney, one of the Vegas favorites at 13-2, stumbles big-time and finishes outside the top five. There are far better values in this loaded 2020 Super Start Batteries 400 starting lineup. Blaney finished seventh or better in four of his first six career races at Kansas, but has been a major slump recently.

He has just one top-10 finish at this track since 2017, and he finished 21st and 32nd in the two 2019 Kansas races. Since joining Team Penske in 2018, his average finish position at Kansas is No. 24.25. With a poor recent track history and shorts odds, Blaney is one of the 2020 NASCAR at Kansas favorites to fade this week.

How to make 2020 Super Start Batteries 400 picks

The model is also targeting three other drivers with 2020 NASCAR at Kansas odds of 12-1 or longer to make a serious run at the checkered flag. Anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big. You can only see them here.

So who wins Thursday's 2020 Super Start Batteries 400? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Check out the latest odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2020 NASCAR at Kansas leaderboard, all from the model that has crushed its NASCAR picks and nailed the Daytona 500.

2020 NASCAR at Kansas odds (via William Hill)

Kevin Harvick 4-1

Kyle Busch 13-2

Ryan Blaney 13-2

Denny Hamlin 15-2

Martin Truex Jr. 8-1

Chase Elliott 17-2

Brad Keselowski 12-1

Joey Logano 12-1

Aric Almirola 18-1

Kurt Busch 22-1

Alex Bowman 28-1

Erik Jones 28-1

Jimmie Johnson 30-1

Christopher Bell 35-1

Tyler Reddick 35-1

Matt DiBenedetto 40-1

Clint Bowyer 40-1

William Byron 50-1

Austin Dillon 60-1

Cole Custer 75-1

Matt Kenseth 75-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 100-1

Ryan Newman 125-1

Bubba Wallace 300-1

Chris Buescher 500-1

John Hunter Nemechek 750-1

Ryan Preece 1500-1

Michael McDowell 2000-1

Ty Dillon 2000-1

Daniel Suarez 2500-1

Joey Gase 5000-1

Josh Bilicki 5000-1

J.J. Yeley 5000-1

Reed Sorenson 5000-1

Timmy Hill 5000-1

B.J. McLeod 5000-1

Garrett Smithley 5000-1

Corey Lajoie 5000-1

Quin Houff 5000-1

Brennan Poole 5000-1