NASCAR at Kansas qualifying results, free daily fantasy lineup, picks, odds, TV schedule, time, live stream: Kevin Harvick wins pole

The NASCAR Cup Series is in action at Kansas Speedway on Saturday night. Traditionally, the top tier races on Sunday, but this week's race is a day earlier because of of Mother's Day.

Kevin Harvick qualified on the pole and is a heavy favorite at 5-to-2. Kyle Busch opened as a 5-to-1 favorite at the Westgate, but after Stewart-Haas Racing showed speed in both practice and qualifying, Harvick claimed the top spot. Last week's winner at Dover, Martin Truex Jr., was as high as 7-to-1, but dropped back down to 8-to-1 after showcasing his Toyota.

Harvick is the defending race winner at Kansas, but has yet to win a race this season. He is tied for the series-lead with Jimmie Johnson and Jeff Gordon with three career checkered flags at the track. Through the first 11 races of the season, Harvick has eight top-10 finishes.

Starting lineup for the Digital Ally 400

Kevin Harvick Aric Almirola Clint Bowyer Daniel Suarez Chase Elliott Martin Truex Jr. William Byron Kyle Larson Brad Keselowski Alex Bowman Erik Jones Bubba Wallace Kyle Busch Kurt Busch Ty Dillon Paul Menard Denny Hamlin Jimmie Johnson Ryan Blaney Joey Logano Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Austin Dillon Michael McDowell Corey LaJoie Landon Cassill Daniel Hemric Chris Buescher Ryan Newman Matt DiBenedetto Tyler Reddick Ryan Preece Bayley Currey David Ragan Quin Houff Matt Tifft Ross Chastain Cody Ware Joey Gase Timmy Hill Reed Sorenson

How to watch the Digital Ally 400

Date : Saturday, May 11th

: Saturday, May 11th Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV : FS1

: FS1 Streaming : fuboTV

: fuboTV Radio: MRN, SiriusXM, NASCAR Radio

Our Pick: Kevin Harvick

Going into the week, we were high on Martin Truex Jr. to go back-to-back, but after seeing practice and qualifying it's clear that Stewart-Haas Racing has the best equipment. Unfortunately the value is absolutely tanked for Harvick when it comes to betting straight up but he's extremely valuable from a daily fantasy perspective (more on that below).

If you want a little longshot value, I'd consider betting any of the fellow SHR drivers (Clint Bowyer at 10-to-1, Aric Almirola at 16-to-1 and Daniel Suarez at 30-to-1) particularly Bowyer, who is from nearby Emporia, Kansas and still seeking his first win at the hometown track. All four SHR cars qualified one through four and all have value today.

Free DraftKings Lineup

Kevin Harvick ($10,600)

Kurt Busch ($9,600)

Clint Bowyer ($8,500)

Aric Almirola ($8,100)

Alex Bowman ($7,000)

Ryan Preece ($6,100)

