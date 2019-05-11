NASCAR at Kansas qualifying results, free daily fantasy lineup, picks, odds, TV schedule, time, live stream: Kevin Harvick wins pole

Here's what you need to know for Saturday night's race at Kansas

The NASCAR Cup Series is in action at Kansas Speedway on Saturday night. Traditionally, the top tier races on Sunday, but this week's race is a day earlier because of of Mother's Day. 

Kevin Harvick qualified on the pole and is a heavy favorite at 5-to-2. Kyle Busch opened as a 5-to-1 favorite at the Westgate, but after Stewart-Haas Racing showed speed in both practice and qualifying, Harvick claimed the top spot. Last week's winner at Dover, Martin Truex Jr., was as high as 7-to-1, but dropped back down to 8-to-1 after showcasing his Toyota. 

Harvick is the defending race winner at Kansas, but has yet to win a race this season. He is tied for the series-lead with Jimmie Johnson and Jeff Gordon with three career checkered flags at the track. Through the first 11 races of the season, Harvick has eight top-10 finishes. 

Starting lineup for the Digital Ally 400

  1. Kevin Harvick
  2. Aric Almirola
  3. Clint Bowyer
  4. Daniel Suarez
  5. Chase Elliott
  6. Martin Truex Jr.
  7. William Byron
  8. Kyle Larson
  9. Brad Keselowski
  10. Alex Bowman
  11. Erik Jones
  12. Bubba Wallace
  13. Kyle Busch
  14. Kurt Busch
  15. Ty Dillon
  16. Paul Menard
  17. Denny Hamlin
  18. Jimmie Johnson
  19. Ryan Blaney
  20. Joey Logano
  21. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  22. Austin Dillon
  23. Michael McDowell
  24. Corey LaJoie
  25. Landon Cassill
  26. Daniel Hemric
  27. Chris Buescher
  28. Ryan Newman
  29. Matt DiBenedetto
  30. Tyler Reddick
  31. Ryan Preece
  32. Bayley Currey
  33. David Ragan
  34. Quin Houff
  35. Matt Tifft
  36. Ross Chastain
  37. Cody Ware
  38. Joey Gase 
  39. Timmy Hill
  40. Reed Sorenson

How to watch the Digital Ally 400

  • Date: Saturday, May 11th
  • Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV: FS1
  • StreamingfuboTV
  • Radio: MRN, SiriusXM, NASCAR Radio

Our Pick: Kevin Harvick

Going into the week, we were high on Martin Truex Jr. to go back-to-back, but after seeing practice and qualifying it's clear that Stewart-Haas Racing has the best equipment. Unfortunately the value is absolutely tanked for Harvick when it comes to betting straight up but he's extremely valuable from a daily fantasy perspective (more on that below). 

If you want a little longshot value, I'd consider betting any of the fellow SHR drivers (Clint Bowyer at 10-to-1, Aric Almirola at 16-to-1 and Daniel Suarez at 30-to-1) particularly Bowyer, who is from nearby Emporia, Kansas and still seeking his first win at the hometown track. All four SHR cars qualified one through four and all have value today.

Free DraftKings Lineup

  • Kevin Harvick ($10,600)
  • Kurt Busch ($9,600)
  • Clint Bowyer ($8,500)
  • Aric Almirola ($8,100)
  • Alex Bowman ($7,000)
  • Ryan Preece ($6,100)

