One year after prevailing in the closest finish in NASCAR Cup Series history, Kyle Larson left no room for doubt Sunday at Kansas Speedway, leading 221 of 256 laps on his way to a dominant victory in the AdventHealth 400. Larson's win is his third of the season and the 32nd of his Cup career, moving him into a tie with NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett for 29th on the sport's all-time wins list.

Larson was seldom challenged throughout the day, as he not only led all but 35 laps but also swept both stages, set the fastest lap, and earned a maximum 61 points. Larson had the field so well covered that he was able to back off and nurse his car to the finish line, allowing Christopher Bell to close in to a .712 margin that wasn't even that close at the checkered flag. Larson's performance allowed him to take the lead in the Cup Series regular season championship standings, where he now holds a 35-point advantage.

Larson also exceeded 10,000 laps led in his Cup career, making him the third active Cup driver to have led over 10,000 laps in his career. Larson joins Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch among his contemporaries in that category.

Larson's win will set a very busy next two weeks of racing into motion as he will go back-and-forth between his NASCAR obligations and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where he will once again attempt to race in the Indianapolis 500 and NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte on the same day.

"Great car, great execution today too for our team," Larson told Fox Sports. "Glad to not win by an inch (at the finish line) this time, a little bit safer gap. ... It's cool to win here in Kansas and now we'll try to execute two good weeks there at Indy."

Bell finished second, followed by Ryan Blaney, Chase Briscoe and Alex Bowman rounding out the top five. Josh Berry, Ryan Preece, Chris Buescher, Joey Logano and John Hunter Nemechek made up the rest of the top 10.

Larson's winning performance was somewhat aided by the only two cars that seemed able to challenge him for the top spot falling by the wayside. Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott was able to grab the lead from Larson and pace the field for 29 laps, but a bad pit stop would mire him in traffic and doom him to a 15th place finish. He would at least fare better than Brad Keselowski, who was running down Larson for the lead when he blew a tire and crashed in turn 1 on lap 195.

Keselowski wasn't alone among notable drivers who had major problems, as Denny Hamlin also failed to finish due to a drivetrain failure that knocked him out of the race after 196 laps. Others who failed to finish included Erik Jones (DVP), Bubba Wallace (accident), Daniel Suarez (accident), Ty Dillon (accident) and A.J. Allmendinger (engine failure).

