NASCAR at Kansas Vegas picks and playoff predictions 2018: Fade Kyle Busch, back Joey Logano in Hollywood Casino 400

Four more drivers will be eliminated from the 2018 NASCAR Playoffs after Sunday's Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway. The green flag drops at 2:30 p.m. ET. Six racers have 2018 NASCAR at Kansas odds of 10-1 or better, led by co-favorites Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick, each at 7-2. Martin Truex Jr. is at 9-2, while Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski and Kyle Larson are each at 10-1.

Roberts has nailed two races of the NASCAR Playoffs 2018 so far. He called for Keselowski to win at Vegas at 12-1 odds, then the following week at Richmond said Busch was due for his seventh win of the season, and Busch did just that, taking the checkered flag after starting from the 11th spot. Roberts also picked Truex Jr. two weeks ago at Charlotte, who was in line to win before Jimmie Johnson wiped him out on the final lap.

In the 2017 playoffs, Roberts picked nine of 10 winners. That was no fluke: In 2016, he told readers to back Denny Hamlin at 15-1 in the Daytona 500. The result: Hamlin edged Truex for the checkered flag. Roberts also nailed Hamlin at 40-1 to win at Watkins Glen later that year.

We can tell you he's not picking Busch, whose success at the 1.5-mile track has been sporadic.



"From the fall of 2014 to the spring of 2017, Busch had five straight top-fives at Kansas. However, he has finished 10th in his last two starts there," Roberts told SportsLine. "In his first 14 Kansas Cup races, he didn't have a single top-five."

Instead, one of the 2018 Hollywood Casino 400 picks he likes to finish close to the front: Joey Logano, a 12-1 dark-horse who has two career Cup wins at Kansas.

"He's a two-time Kansas winner and finished third in the May race," Roberts said. "He's much better now and should have a car that's good enough to win."

