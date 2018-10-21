NASCAR at Kansas Vegas picks and playoff predictions 2018: Fade Kyle Busch, back Ryan Blaney in Hollywood Casino 400

Championship chances will be vanquished for four more drivers on Sunday when the NASCAR Playoffs continue with the 2018 Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway at 2:30 p.m. ET. The latest 2018 NASCAR at Kansas odds have Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick as 7-2 co-favorites, followed by Martin Truex (9-2), Chase Elliott (10-1), Brad Keselowski (10-1) and Kyle Larson (10-1). Some drivers are more motivated than others to get that checkered flag, so before you book you own 2018 NASCAR at Kansas picks, you'll want to check out what former Vegas bookmaker and NASCAR handicapper Micah Roberts has to say.

Roberts has nailed two races of the NASCAR Playoffs 2018 so far. He called for Keselowski to win at Vegas at 12-1 odds, then the following week at Richmond said Busch was due for his seventh win of the season, and Busch did just that, taking the checkered flag after starting from the 11th spot. Roberts also picked Truex Jr. two weeks ago at Charlotte, who was in line to win before Jimmie Johnson wiped him out on the final lap.

In the 2017 playoffs, Roberts picked nine of 10 winners. That was no fluke: In 2016, he told readers to back Denny Hamlin at 15-1 in the Daytona 500. The result: Hamlin edged Truex for the checkered flag. Roberts also nailed Hamlin at 40-1 to win at Watkins Glen later that year.

Now, he has analyzed the 2018 NASCAR at Kansas field from every possible angle and locked in his Hollywood Casino 400 picks. You can see his entire projected leaderboard only at SportsLine.

We can tell you he's not picking Busch, who is almost assuredly on to the next round regardless of what happens at Kansas on Sunday and hasn't had consistent success at the track over the years.

"From the fall of 2014 to the spring of 2017, Busch had five straight top-five finishes at Kansas. He's been 10th-place in his last two starts there," Roberts told SportsLine. "In his first 14 Kansas Cup races, he didn't have a single top-five finish."

Instead, one of the 2018 Hollywood Casino 400 picks he likes to finish close to the front: Ryan Blaney, a 15-1 darkhorse who has been close at Kansas several times before.

"He was involved in a late accident at Kansas in May and finished 37th, but he led 54 laps," Roberts said. "Last season, he was top-five in both Kansas races driving the No. 21 Ford. Team Penske is fast right now and they'll show it Sunday as well."

For the win, Roberts is backing a driver with double-digit odds in the thick of the playoff race to get back on track by winning the Hollywood Casino 400. He also has two drivers with odds of 20-1 or higher making strong runs at the checkered flag. Anyone who backs them could hit it big.

So who wins NASCAR at Kansas? And which longshots stun NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the full projected leaderboard from the nation's premier NASCAR handicapper, and find out.