NASCAR at Kentucky LIVE updates, results, TV, live stream: Martin Truex Jr. wins Stage 1 easily

One week after a wild, wreck-filled race at Daytona, NASCAR is back in action at Kentucky Speedway for another Saturday night race under the lights. Reigning champion and defending race winner Martin Truex Jr. starts on the pole while the sport's youth movement looks to follow last week's winner Erik Jones and secure their spot in the playoffs.

Out of the 'Big Three' of Truex, Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick, only Truex, the pole starter, and Busch have taken trips to Victory Lane in the Bluegrass State. All eyes will be on Brad Keselowski this weekend, who holds the track record for wins at the track, and is still seeking his first trip to Victory Lane this season. Matt Kenseth, another former winner, will be in the lineup this weekend but won't be able to clinch a spot in the playoffs due to his part-time status with Roush Fenway Racing.

Truex picked up where he left off last time at Kentucky, leading the most overall laps in Stage 1 to earn his fourth green-and-white checkered of the season. Harvick finished the stage second followed by Busch, Ryan Blaney and Paul Menard to round out the top five.

How to watch the Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway

Location: Kentucky Speedway in Sparta, Kentucky

Date: Saturday

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Length: 267 laps/400 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 80

Stage 2: Ends on lap 160

Final stage: Scheduled for lap 267

TV: NBCSN

Stage 1: Truex dominates

Truex started the race from the pole while contender Kyle Larson started from the rear after missing driver intros. As Truex led early on, Larson began working his way up to the front. It took the No. 42 just 20 laps to crack the top 20.

Green flag pit stops began about 25 laps into the race with Austin Dillon and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Dillon came in after reports of a vibration while Stenhouse had a tire rub. The rub, caused by apparent contact with Jamie McMurray, brought Stenhouse down pit road not once, but twice for repairs, putting him multiple laps down. Denny Hamlin came in early too after reports of brake issues.

"Yeah, no brakes."



Sounds of trouble for @dennyhamlin and the No. 11 team. pic.twitter.com/2V4U9ITpjD — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 15, 2018

Larson eventually made his way into the top 15 on Lap 32 as Truex continued to pace the field ahead of Keselowski. Truex pit from the lead around lap 40 as the remainder of the field followed.

Keselowski nearly passed Truex after cycling through pit stops, but was dinged for a pit road speeding penalty before he could do so. The No. 2 had to come back down into the pits for a pass-through penalty. Keselowski explained on the radio that he got confused about which line to slow down at approaching pit road.

Kurt Busch chose to stay out and stretch the fuel window while Truex, Busch and Harvick worked their way back to the front. The No. 41 eventually came down with less than 20 to go, handing the lead back to the No. 78. Truex would go on to win the stage, while Larson made his way into the top 10 after green flag stops.

Stage 1 results