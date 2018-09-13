NASCAR at Las Vegas 2018 odds, picks: Proven model reveals surprising Playoffs predictions for South Point 400

Las Vegas Motor Speedway is the host of the 2018 South Point 400, the first event in the 10-race 2018 NASCAR playoffs that will determine the 2018 Monster Energy Cup Series champion. The 16 drivers in the playoffs, along with other non-playoff contenders, will be in the field on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET, with Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch listed as co-favorites at 5-2 in the latest 2018 NASCAR at Las Vegas odds. With so much on the line, be sure you check out the 2018 NASCAR at Las Vegas picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.



McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big racing events like this are in his blood, and his model has been crushing its 2018 NASCAR picks.



It projected recent wins for Kyle Busch at Chicago and Martin Truex Jr. at Sonoma. It also nailed three of the top four finishers at Michigan and was high on 20-1 long shot winner Kurt Busch at Bristol and Brad Keselowski at 12-1 in Indianapolis. Anybody following its picks this season is up huge.



Now that the 2018 South Point 400 field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising.



One pick we'll give away for NASCAR at Las Vegas 2018: Brad Keselowski, a double-digit underdog at 10-1, makes a strong run and finishes in the top three.



He comes into this race red hot after winning back-to-back events at Darlington and Indianapolis. He also has wins at Las Vegas in two of the last four years, so he's a 2018 South Point 400 pick you should be all over on Sunday.



Another shocker: Martin Truex Jr., one of the favorites at 9-2, fails to finish in the top three. He hasn't finished in the top five in any event since Watkins Glen in early August. He finished 40th at Indianapolis and then outside the top 10 at Darlington, Bristol and Michigan in recent weeks. There are far better values in this loaded field.



