The most famous words in motorsports carried some extra weight with them Sunday, as legendary actor and narrator Morgan Freeman gave the command to start engines for the NASCAR Cup Series' Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Freeman, true to his style, delivered the words "Drivers, start your engines" in the way only he could to bring the 36-car field to life before the fifth race of NASCAR's 2025 season.

Although Freeman starred in the classic film "Driving Miss Daisy," he described himself on Fox Sports' pre-race show as "sort of a speed demon," with some proof to back it up. Not only did Freeman serve as honorary pace car driver for the 2004 Indianapolis 500, but he shared that he also once got behind the wheel of a NASCAR car at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

NASCAR at Las Vegas: Where to watch, start time, lineup, race preview, pick to win for the Pennzoil 400 Steven Taranto

Some of NASCAR's stars also got the opportunity to meet Freeman during pre-race festivities. Bubba Wallace gifted Freeman a U.S. Air Force hat, adding to the Wallace No. 23 hat Freeman was already wearing. Freeman also took a photo with Austin Cindric, the 2022 Daytona 500 champion and a playoff contender two of the last three years.

Following Freeman's command, polesitter Michael McDowell led the field to the green flag to start a race with history at stake, as Christopher Bell looks to become the ninth driver in NASCAR's modern era to win four straight races and only the second ever to win four of the first five.