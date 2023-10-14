The 2023 NASCAR Playoffs will continue with the beginning of the Round of 8 this Sunday. The 2023 South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will kick off the penultimate round of the postseason with the green flag scheduled to drop at 2:30 p.m. ET. William Byron leads the NASCAR standings but Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin are nipping at his heels as the season barrels towards the championship race in Phoenix next month.

Kyle Larson is the 9-2 favorite in the 2023 South Point 400 odds followed by Byron at 11-2 and Hamlin at 6-1. Tyler Reddick and Truex are both priced at 15-2 and round out the top five in the NASCAR at Las Vegas odds. Before scouring the 2023 South Point 400 starting lineup and making any 2023 NASCAR at Las Vegas predictions, be sure to see the latest 2023 NASCAR Las Vegas picks from SportsLine's proven NASCAR model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

McClure's model is off to a red-hot start this season, already nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1) as well as his win in New Hampshire (11-2), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1), Denny Hamlin's triumph in Kansas (6-1) and Kyle Larson's wins at Martinsville (6-1) and the NASCAR All-Star Race (13-2). Then last week it correctly predicted Ryan Blaney to win at Talladega for a 12-1 payout. It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021.

All told, the model has nailed a whopping 14 winners since 2021. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

For the 2023 South Point 400, the model is high on Kyle Busch, even though he's a 14-1 longshot in the latest 2023 NASCAR at Las Vegas odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Busch has already been eliminated from the NASCAR postseason but it's still been a successful season after making the switch from Joe Gibbs Racing to Richard Childress Racing.

Busch has already secured his first three-win season since 2019 with wins at Fontana, Talladega and Gateway. He's piled up 13 other top-10 finishes during the season, including a third-place finish on the Charlotte ROVAL last week. Busch is a Las Vegas native, and he's had 11 top-five finishes in 24 career Cup starts at LVMS, including a win at the 2009 Shelby 427. He's also a two-time winner in Vegas on the Xfinity Series and a four-time winner there in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

And a massive shocker: The model says Byron, one of the Vegas favorites at 11-2, stumbles big-time and fails to crack the top 10. There are far better values in the 2023 South Point 400 starting lineup. The 25-year-old is making his fifth postseason appearance in a row, and he's established himself as the championship frontrunner with a win and two runner-up finishes in the last three weeks.

Byron won at Las Vegas in the spring, but he did struggle when we last saw him on a 1.5-mile speedway in Kansas. After starting ninth, Byron finished a disappointing 15th, and he's also been outside the top 10 in seven of his 11 career starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. See which other drivers to avoid and the rest of the projected NASCAR leaderboard at SportsLine.

2023 South Point 400 odds, drivers, lineup

Kyle Larson 9-2

William Byron 11-2

Denny Hamlin 6-1

Tyler Reddick 15-2

Martin Truex Jr. 15-2

Chase Elliott 12-1

Christopher Bell 12-1

Kyle Busch 14-1

Ryan Blaney 14-1

Brad Keselowski 18-1

Chris Buescher 18-1

Bubba Wallace 20-1

Ross Chastain 22-1

Alex Bowman 30-1

Joey Logano 30-1

Kevin Harvick 40-1

Erik Jones 40-1

Ty Gibbs 40-1

Daniel Suarez 80-1

Aric Almirola 150-1

Carson Hocevar 150-1

Ricky Stenhouse 150-1

A.J. Allmendinger 250-1

Chase Briscoe 250-1

Michael McDowell 250-1

Austin Dillon 300-1

Austin Cindric 400-1

Justin Haley 500-1

Ryan Preece 500-1

Harrison Burton 750-1

Corey Lajoie 1000-1

Todd Gilliland 1500-1

Ty Dillon 5000-1

JJ Yeley 5000-1

BJ McLeod 5000-1

Brennan Poole 5000-1