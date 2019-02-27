NASCAR at Las Vegas odds: Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch the favorites in 2019 Pennzoil 400

Here are odds for NASCAR's trip to Las Vegas this weekend

NASCAR heads to Las Vegas this weekend for races in all three major series. Hometown kid Kyle Busch is one of the top choices to win in the Cup Series, while he's the odds-on favorite to win in both the Xfinity and Truck Series, according to SuperBook USA.

While Busch -- a one-time winner at the track -- has the second-best odds to win the Pennzoil 400 at 5-to-1, Kevin Harvick is the favorite to win Sunday's race at 9-to-2. Coming in behind them are Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Larson and last week's winner Brad Keselowski at 6-to-1. 

Kyle's older brother Kurt Busch is 20-to-1 despite a third-place finish at Atlanta last week. That may be because the 40-year-old has never won at his home track in 18 career starts. In fact, Kurt Busch has only finished in the top five there once which came way back in 2005. 

Here's a look at odds for all three major series this weekend, starting with Sunday's Cup race. 

Odds to win the NASCAR Cup Series 2019 Pennzoil 400

DRIVERODDS

Kevin Harvick

9/2

Kyle Busch

5/1

Martin Truex Jr.

6/1

Kyle Larson

6/1

Brad Keselowski

6/1

Joey Logano

8/1

Ryan Blaney

12/1

Clint Bowyer

18/1

Kurt Busch

20/1

Aric Almirola

20/1

Erik Jones

20/1

Denny Hamlin

25/1

Chase Elliott

25/1

Jimmie Johnson

40/1

Austin Dillon

50/1

Daniel Suarez

50/1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

50/1

Paul Menard

80/1

Ryan Newman

80/1

Alex Bowman

80/1

Matt DiBenedetto

80/1

Daniel Hemric

100/1

William Byron

100/1

Chris Buescher

300/1

Ryan Preece

300/1

Darrell Wallace Jr.

300/1

Michael McDowell

1000/1

David Ragan

1000/1

Ty Dillon

1000/1

Matt Tifft

2000/1

Ross Chastain

5000/1

Corey LaJoie

5000/1

Landon Cassill

5000/1

Parker Kligerman

5000/1

Joey Gase

10000/1

Reed Sorenson

10000/1

Cody Ware

10000/1

BJ McLeod

10000/1

Odds to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series Boyd Gaming 300

DRIVERODDS

Kyle Busch 

4/5

Christopher Bell

7/2

Justin Allgaier

7/1

Cole Custer

7/1

Tyler Reddick

12/1

Austin Dillon

18/1

Brandon Jones

25/1

Austin Cindric

25/1

Chase Briscoe

30/1

Noah Gragson

30/1

John Hunter Nemechek

30/1

Justin Haley

40/1

Zane Smith

60/1

Michael Annett

100/1

Ross Chastain

500/1

Odds to win the NASCAR Trucks Series Strat 200

DRIVERODDS

Kyle Busch

1/2

Brett Moffitt

8/1

Johnny Sauter

8/1

Stewart Friesen

10/1

Ben Rhodes

15/1

Todd Gilliland

18/1

Matt Crafton

18/1

Harrison Burton

18/1

Grant Enfinger

20/1

Austin Hill

25/1

Sheldon Creed

30/1

Ryan Reed

30/1

Ross Chastain

100/1

Timothy Peters

100/1

Jesse Little 

100/1

Brennan Poole

500/1

Tyler Dippel

1000/1

Gus Dean

1000/1

Anthony Alfredo

1000/1

Joe Nemechek

1000/1

Austin Wayne Self

1000/1

Spencer Boyd

1000/1

Natalie Decker

2000/1

Josh Reaume

5000/1

Jordan Anderson

5000/1

So who wins the race? And who shocks NASCAR? Head over to SportsLine.com for picks, daily fantasy lineups and analysis from our experts all week long. 

Our Latest Stories