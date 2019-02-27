NASCAR at Las Vegas odds: Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch the favorites in 2019 Pennzoil 400
Here are odds for NASCAR's trip to Las Vegas this weekend
NASCAR heads to Las Vegas this weekend for races in all three major series. Hometown kid Kyle Busch is one of the top choices to win in the Cup Series, while he's the odds-on favorite to win in both the Xfinity and Truck Series, according to SuperBook USA.
While Busch -- a one-time winner at the track -- has the second-best odds to win the Pennzoil 400 at 5-to-1, Kevin Harvick is the favorite to win Sunday's race at 9-to-2. Coming in behind them are Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Larson and last week's winner Brad Keselowski at 6-to-1.
Kyle's older brother Kurt Busch is 20-to-1 despite a third-place finish at Atlanta last week. That may be because the 40-year-old has never won at his home track in 18 career starts. In fact, Kurt Busch has only finished in the top five there once which came way back in 2005.
Here's a look at odds for all three major series this weekend, starting with Sunday's Cup race.
Odds to win the NASCAR Cup Series 2019 Pennzoil 400
|DRIVER
|ODDS
Kevin Harvick
9/2
Kyle Busch
5/1
Martin Truex Jr.
6/1
Kyle Larson
6/1
Brad Keselowski
6/1
Joey Logano
8/1
Ryan Blaney
12/1
Clint Bowyer
18/1
Kurt Busch
20/1
Aric Almirola
20/1
Erik Jones
20/1
Denny Hamlin
25/1
Chase Elliott
25/1
Jimmie Johnson
40/1
Austin Dillon
50/1
Daniel Suarez
50/1
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
50/1
Paul Menard
80/1
Ryan Newman
80/1
Alex Bowman
80/1
Matt DiBenedetto
80/1
Daniel Hemric
100/1
William Byron
100/1
Chris Buescher
300/1
Ryan Preece
300/1
Darrell Wallace Jr.
300/1
Michael McDowell
1000/1
David Ragan
1000/1
Ty Dillon
1000/1
Matt Tifft
2000/1
Ross Chastain
5000/1
Corey LaJoie
5000/1
Landon Cassill
5000/1
Parker Kligerman
5000/1
Joey Gase
10000/1
Reed Sorenson
10000/1
Cody Ware
10000/1
BJ McLeod
10000/1
Odds to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series Boyd Gaming 300
|DRIVER
|ODDS
Kyle Busch
4/5
Christopher Bell
7/2
Justin Allgaier
7/1
Cole Custer
7/1
Tyler Reddick
12/1
Austin Dillon
18/1
Brandon Jones
25/1
Austin Cindric
25/1
Chase Briscoe
30/1
Noah Gragson
30/1
John Hunter Nemechek
30/1
Justin Haley
40/1
Zane Smith
60/1
Michael Annett
100/1
Ross Chastain
500/1
Odds to win the NASCAR Trucks Series Strat 200
|DRIVER
|ODDS
Kyle Busch
1/2
Brett Moffitt
8/1
Johnny Sauter
8/1
Stewart Friesen
10/1
Ben Rhodes
15/1
Todd Gilliland
18/1
Matt Crafton
18/1
Harrison Burton
18/1
Grant Enfinger
20/1
Austin Hill
25/1
Sheldon Creed
30/1
Ryan Reed
30/1
Ross Chastain
100/1
Timothy Peters
100/1
Jesse Little
100/1
Brennan Poole
500/1
Tyler Dippel
1000/1
Gus Dean
1000/1
Anthony Alfredo
1000/1
Joe Nemechek
1000/1
Austin Wayne Self
1000/1
Spencer Boyd
1000/1
Natalie Decker
2000/1
Josh Reaume
5000/1
Jordan Anderson
5000/1
