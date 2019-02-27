NASCAR at Las Vegas odds: Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch the favorites in 2019 Pennzoil 400

NASCAR heads to Las Vegas this weekend for races in all three major series. Hometown kid Kyle Busch is one of the top choices to win in the Cup Series, while he's the odds-on favorite to win in both the Xfinity and Truck Series, according to SuperBook USA.

While Busch -- a one-time winner at the track -- has the second-best odds to win the Pennzoil 400 at 5-to-1, Kevin Harvick is the favorite to win Sunday's race at 9-to-2. Coming in behind them are Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Larson and last week's winner Brad Keselowski at 6-to-1.

Kyle's older brother Kurt Busch is 20-to-1 despite a third-place finish at Atlanta last week. That may be because the 40-year-old has never won at his home track in 18 career starts. In fact, Kurt Busch has only finished in the top five there once which came way back in 2005.

Here's a look at odds for all three major series this weekend, starting with Sunday's Cup race.

Odds to win the NASCAR Cup Series 2019 Pennzoil 400

DRIVER ODDS Kevin Harvick 9/2 Kyle Busch 5/1 Martin Truex Jr. 6/1 Kyle Larson 6/1 Brad Keselowski 6/1 Joey Logano 8/1 Ryan Blaney 12/1 Clint Bowyer 18/1 Kurt Busch 20/1 Aric Almirola 20/1 Erik Jones 20/1 Denny Hamlin 25/1 Chase Elliott 25/1 Jimmie Johnson 40/1 Austin Dillon 50/1 Daniel Suarez 50/1 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 50/1 Paul Menard 80/1 Ryan Newman 80/1 Alex Bowman 80/1 Matt DiBenedetto 80/1 Daniel Hemric 100/1 William Byron 100/1 Chris Buescher 300/1 Ryan Preece 300/1 Darrell Wallace Jr. 300/1 Michael McDowell 1000/1 David Ragan 1000/1 Ty Dillon 1000/1 Matt Tifft 2000/1 Ross Chastain 5000/1 Corey LaJoie 5000/1 Landon Cassill 5000/1 Parker Kligerman 5000/1 Joey Gase 10000/1 Reed Sorenson 10000/1 Cody Ware 10000/1 BJ McLeod 10000/1

Odds to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series Boyd Gaming 300

DRIVER ODDS Kyle Busch 4/5 Christopher Bell 7/2 Justin Allgaier 7/1 Cole Custer 7/1 Tyler Reddick 12/1 Austin Dillon 18/1 Brandon Jones 25/1 Austin Cindric 25/1 Chase Briscoe 30/1 Noah Gragson 30/1 John Hunter Nemechek 30/1 Justin Haley 40/1 Zane Smith 60/1 Michael Annett 100/1 Ross Chastain 500/1

Odds to win the NASCAR Trucks Series Strat 200

DRIVER ODDS Kyle Busch 1/2 Brett Moffitt 8/1 Johnny Sauter 8/1 Stewart Friesen 10/1 Ben Rhodes 15/1 Todd Gilliland 18/1 Matt Crafton 18/1 Harrison Burton 18/1 Grant Enfinger 20/1 Austin Hill 25/1 Sheldon Creed 30/1 Ryan Reed 30/1 Ross Chastain 100/1 Timothy Peters 100/1 Jesse Little 100/1 Brennan Poole 500/1 Tyler Dippel 1000/1 Gus Dean 1000/1 Anthony Alfredo 1000/1 Joe Nemechek 1000/1 Austin Wayne Self 1000/1 Spencer Boyd 1000/1 Natalie Decker 2000/1 Josh Reaume 5000/1 Jordan Anderson 5000/1

