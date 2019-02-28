NASCAR at Las Vegas odds, picks 2019: Model says Denny Hamlin surprises at Pennzoil 400

Las Vegas Motor Speedway has been home to exciting NASCAR action since 1998, and last year two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series events were held at the 1.5-mile track for the first time. On Sunday, NASCAR will return to Las Vegas for the 2019 Pennzoil 400, with the green flag dropping at 3:30 p.m. ET. Kevin Harvick won this event last time out and has opened as the 9-2 favorite in the latest 2019 Pennzoil 400 odds. Last week's winner, Brad Keselowski, won at Las Vegas in September and is one of five drivers listed at 6-1 or better. Before you make your 2019 Pennzoil 400 picks, be sure to see the NASCAR predictions and projected NASCAR at Las Vegas leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Developed by DFS pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking factors such as track history and recent results into account.

It made some huge calls in NASCAR last year, including correctly projecting wins for Kyle Busch at Chicago and Martin Truex Jr. at Sonoma. And it's off to a strong start in NASCAR this year, calling Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin a top-four contender and putting QuikTrip 500 winner Brad Keselowski in his projected top five. Anybody who has followed its picks is way up.

McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big events at iconic venues like Las Vegas Motor Speedway are in his blood. His model simulated the Pennzoil 400 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

For the 2019 Pennzoil 400, we can tell you the model is high on Denny Hamlin, who makes a strong run at the checkered flag despite going off as a long shot at 25-1 NASCAR at Las Vegas odds. Hamlin won the 2019 Daytona 500 and followed that up with a solid 11th place finish last week in Atlanta. For his career, he's had seven wins at 1.5-mile speedways and finished inside the top 10 in over half his career starts at tracks of 1-2 miles.

The 32-time winner in NASCAR's top series has finished in the top six in two of the last four early-season races at Las Vegas and, at 25-1, he has a strong chance to deliver a huge payout on Sunday.

One of the shocking 2019 Pennzoil 400 picks from the model: Kyle Larson, one of the top Vegas favorites at 6-1, doesn't even crack the top five. Larson has made a career out of getting to the front of the pack consistently, with top-five finishes in 34 percent of races from 2016-2018. However, when he gets to the front, he's had a hard time closing.

The 26-year-old hasn't registered a win in nearly 18 months, and the sting of finishing 12th in Atlanta after leading 142 laps will be fresh on his mind. Even with three career top-five finishes in six starts at Las Vegas, that 6-1 price is daunting for a driver who has won just a single race outside of his four-win season in 2017.

The model is targeting four total drivers with 2019 Pennzoil 400 odds of 18-1 or longer to make a serious run at winning it all. Anyone who backs these long shots could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Pennzoil 400? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Check out the latest 2019 Pennzoil 400 odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the full projected leaderboard for NASCAR at Las Vegas from the model that has crushed its NASCAR picks.

Kevin Harvick 9-2

Kyle Busch 5-1

Martin Truex Jr. 6-1

Kyle Larson 6-1

Brad Keselowski 6-1

Joey Logano 8-1

Ryan Blaney 12-1

Clint Bowyer 20-1

Kurt Busch 20-1

Erik Jones 20-1

Aric Alrmirola 20-1

Denny Hamlin 25-1

Chase Elliott 25-1

Jimmie Johnson 40-1