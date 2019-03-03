NASCAR at Las Vegas odds, picks 2019: Model says Kurt Busch surprises at Pennzoil 400

For the second week in a row, NASCAR drivers will take aim at a 1.5-mile track when the 2019 Pennzoil 400 gets underway at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET. This is the home track for Kyle and Kurt Busch, and the former is going off at 5-1 in the latest 2019 Pennzoil 400 odds as one of the Vegas favorites, while Kurt is getting 20-1. Kevin Harvick, however, is the favorite at 9-2 NASCAR at Las Vegas odds and earned the victory last year after leading 214 laps. He'll also start on the pole on Sunday. Martin Truex Jr. (6-1), Kyle Larson (6-1), and last week's winner, Brad Keselowski (6-1), are also fetching strong 2019 Pennzoil 400 odds for Sunday. Before locking in any 2019 Pennzoil 400 picks of your own, be sure to check out the latest NASCAR predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by DFS pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking factors such as track history and recent results into account.

It made some huge calls in NASCAR last year, including correctly projecting wins for Kyle Busch at Chicago and Martin Truex Jr. at Sonoma. And it's off to a strong start in NASCAR this year, calling Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin a top-four contender and putting QuikTrip 500 winner Brad Keselowski in his projected top five. Anybody who has followed its picks is way up.

McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big events at iconic venues like Las Vegas Motor Speedway are in his blood. His model simulated the Pennzoil 400 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

For the 2019 Pennzoil 400, we can tell you the model is high on Kurt Busch, who makes a strong run at the checkered flag despite going off as a long shot at 20-1 NASCAR at Las Vegas odds. The older Busch is still looking for his first career win at his home track, but there are signs that he can get it done.

He finished in third place at Atlanta last week in his first race in a new car for Chip Ganassi Racing. And when he's avoided accidents at Vegas, he's had impressive runs, including a top-10 finish in 2016 after he led 31 laps. He knows this track inside and out and is due for a breakthrough performance. The model says he's well worth the 20-1 Pennzoil 400 odds he's getting.

Busch finished second in the Clash at Daytona already this season and was fifth in one of the track's Duels. He's currently eighth in the 2019 NASCAR Monster Energy Cup standings and needs to be on your radar for Sunday's NASCAR at Las Vegas race.

One of the shocking 2019 Pennzoil 400 picks from the model: Kyle Larson, one of the top Vegas favorites at 6-1, doesn't even crack the top five. Larson has made a career out of getting to the front of the pack consistently, with top-five finishes in 34 percent of races from 2016-2018. However, when he gets to the front, he's had a hard time closing.

The 26-year-old hasn't registered a win in nearly 18 months, and the sting of finishing 12th in Atlanta after leading 142 laps will be fresh on his mind. Even with three career top-five finishes in six starts at Las Vegas, that 6-1 price is daunting for a driver who has won just a single race outside of his four-win season in 2017.

The model is targeting four total drivers with 2019 Pennzoil 400 odds of 18-1 or longer to make a serious run at winning it all. Anyone who backs these long shots could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Pennzoil 400? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Check out the latest 2019 Pennzoil 400 odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the full projected leaderboard for NASCAR at Las Vegas from the model that has crushed its NASCAR picks.

Kevin Harvick 9-2

Kyle Busch 5-1

Martin Truex Jr. 6-1

Kyle Larson 6-1

Brad Keselowski 6-1

Joey Logano 8-1

Ryan Blaney 12-1

Clint Bowyer 20-1

Kurt Busch 20-1

Erik Jones 20-1

Aric Alrmirola 20-1

Denny Hamlin 25-1

Chase Elliott 25-1

Jimmie Johnson 40-1