Las Vegas Motor Speedway will mark the third stop on the NASCAR schedule with the 2024 Pennzoil 400 scheduled to take place on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET. The 1.5-mile tri-oval opened in 1971, but didn't host the NASCAR Cup Series until 1998. However, it's become such a fixture that it began hosting two races in 2018. William Byron and Daniel Suarez were the first two winners of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season and Chevrolet has been dominant recently in Las Vegas.

The manufacturer has won five of the last seven races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Chevy driver Kyle Larson is the +420 favorite in the 2024 Pennzoil 400 odds. He's followed by Byron (+800), Christopher Bell (+800), Denny Hamlin (+900) and Ryan Blaney (+900) in the 2024 NASCAR at Las Vegas odds. Before scouring the 2024 Pennzoil 400 starting lineup and making any 2024 NASCAR at Las Vegas predictions, be sure to see the latest 2024 Pennzoil 400 picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

McClure's model was red-hot in 2023, nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1) as well as his win in New Hampshire (11-2), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1), Denny Hamlin's triumph in Kansas (6-1) and Kyle Larson's wins at Martinsville (6-1) and the NASCAR All-Star Race (13-2). The model correctly predicted winners in two of the playoff races as well, with Ryan Blaney scoring a 12-1 payout at Talladega and Larson winning at 9-2 in Las Vegas. It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021.

All told, the model has nailed a whopping 15 winners since 2021 and nine last year alone. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Top 2024 Pennzoil 400 predictions

For the 2024 Pennzoil 400, we can tell you the model is high on Ross Chastain, even though he's a 12-1 longshot in the latest 2024 NASCAR at Las Vegas odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. After years of toiling away in inferior equipment, Chastain took advantage of the Next-Gen car reset in 2022 by winning twice and finishing second in the NASCAR standings.

He followed that up with two more wins in 2023 and he's become a fan favorite for his aggressive driving style. Chastain was in contention to win the Daytona 500 before attempting a big move that caused a crash and a 21st-place finish on the final lap. He bounced back to finish seventh last week in Atlanta despite starting all the way back in 21st. Now he'll return to Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where he's finished top five in three of his last four starts.

Another massive shocker: Christopher Bell, one of the top Vegas favorites, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 10. There are far better values in the 2024 Pennzoil 400 starting lineup. The 29-year-old has managed six wins over the last three seasons and he's worked his way into the championship picture the last two seasons, finishing third in 2022 and fourth in 2023.

Bell finished third after leading 22 laps at Daytona but crashed in Atlanta last week and wound up 34th. He's finished outside the top 20 in four of his eight career starts in Las Vegas and he only has one win on a 1.5-mile oval in his NASCAR Cup Series career. See which other drivers to avoid and the rest of the projected NASCAR leaderboard at SportsLine.

The model is also targeting one other driver with 2024 NASCAR Las Vegas longer than 10-1 to make a serious run at the checkered flag.

2024 NASCAR at Las Vegas odds

2024 Pennzoil 400 odds, drivers, lineup

Kyle Larson 21-5

William Byron 8-1

Christopher Bell 8-1

Denny Hamlin 9-1

Ryan Blaney 9-1

Kyle Busch 19-2

Tyler Reddick 10-1

Martin Truex Jr. 10-1

Ross Chastain 12-1

Brad Keselowski 15-1

Chase Elliott 15-1

Joey Logano 16-1

Alex Bowman 22-1

Bubba Wallace 22-1

Chris Buescher 25-1

Ty Gibbs 25-1

Erik Jones 60-1

Daniel Suarez 60-1

Michael McDowell 100-1

Austin Cindric 125-1

Austin Dillon 150-1

John Hunter Nemechek 150-1

Carson Hocevar 150-1

Josh Berry 200-1

Noah Gragson 200-1

Chase Briscoe 200-1

Todd Gilliland 300-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 300-1

Corey Lajoie 300-1

Daniel Hemric 350-1

Ryan Preece 350-1

Harrison Burton 400-1

Zane Smith 400-1

Derek Kraus 450-1

Justin Haley 500-1

Kaz Grala 1500-1

JJ Yeley 5000-1