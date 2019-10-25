NASCAR at Martinsville DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy picks, lineups for 2019 First Data 500

NASCAR heads back to "The Paperclip" for some of the most unpredictable racing of the season Sunday with the 2019 First Data 500 at 3 p.m. ET at Martinsville Speedway. Sunday's race is the first of three in the Round of 8, with the remaining playoff drivers eager to capitalize on every lap of the 0.526-mile track -- the shortest on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule. Part of Martinsville's charm is in the quirky track layout, and also the asphalt straightaways and concrete turns. Defending Martinsville fall race champion Joey Logano is one of the prime contenders, as is Denny Hamlin, who Logano edged by .107 seconds for the win in that race. Other Round of 8 racers who will contend Sunday include points leader Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott – both of whom are in the thick of the points battle. Those drivers will popular options for NASCAR DFS lineups Sunday. But which ones to choose? Before you make your NASCAR DFS picks, be sure to listen to the optimal NASCAR at Martinsville DFS strategy and advice from DFS millionaire Mike McClure.

McClure is a predictive data engineer and a DFS pro with nearly $2 million in career winnings.

At Kansas last week, Denny Hamlin came all the way from the 23rd starting position to win his fifth race of the season.

For the First Data 500 at Martinsville, Hamlin is priced at $14,500 on FanDuel and $11,000 on DraftKings. Hamlin has won five times at Martinsville, the last time in the spring 2015 race. Hamlin was fifth in the spring race at The Paperclip, too, and seems to always have his Toyota in the mix at the front. The defending Daytona 500 champion has five victories this season, also taking checkered flags at Texas, the fall Pocono race, the fall Bristol race and last week at Kansas.

Kurt Busch is priced at $9,600 on FanDuel and $8,500 on DraftKings. While Busch may be out of the Round of 8 field still battling for the points championship, he having a strong 2019 season. The 19-year veteran won at Kentucky earlier this season as part of a campaign that also has six top-5s and 16 top-10s. Busch knows Martinsville, too, collecting two victories at The Paperclip along with three top-5s and six top-10s.

