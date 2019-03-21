NASCAR at Martinsville odds, picks 2019: Model says Denny Hamlin surprises at STP 500

The 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series enters Week 6 on Sunday at iconic Martinsville Speedway for the 2019 STP 500. The tightly-cornered, half-mile track always provides some of the most exciting racing on the NASCAR schedule. Kyle Busch is coming off back-to-back wins where he led more than half the race in Phoenix and Fontana. He also has 15 career short-track wins, so he's installed as the 8-5 favorite in the latest 2019 STP 500 odds. Martin Truex Jr. and Brad Keselowski are next on the 2019 NASCAR at Martinsville odds board at 5-1, and the checkered flag drops at 3 p.m. ET. However, short tracks provide plenty of drama and excitement, so you'll want to check out the projected NASCAR at Martinsville leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine before making your own 2019 STP 500 picks.

Developed by DFS pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking factors such as track history and recent results into account.

The model is off to a strong start in NASCAR this year, calling Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin a top-four contender from the start. It nailed eight of the top 10 drivers at the Pennzoil 400, which included putting winner Joey Logano in its projected top five. It was also all over Kyle Busch as a top contender at the TicketGuardian 500, and four of the drivers in McClure's projected top five went on to top-five finishes at last week's Auto Club 400.

McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big events at iconic venues like Martinsville Speedway are in his blood. His model simulated the 2019 STP 500 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

For the 2019 STP 500, we can tell you the model is again high on Hamlin, who makes a strong run at the checkered flag despite going off at 10-1 odds. The 2019 Daytona 500 champion has run well at short tracks throughout his career, with 46 top-10 finishes in 77 starts at tracks shorter than a mile. And Martinsville, in particular, is Hamlin's best venue.

In fact, Hamlin's five wins at Martinsville Speedway are more than he has at any other track in his career. He also has 13 top-fives and 19 top-10s in 26 starts at the track. He finished second in Martinsville in October.

And a massive shocker: Martin Truex Jr., one of the top Vegas favorites at 5-1, falls well short of winning it all. Truex has become a trendy because he's picked up 16 of his 19 career victories in the last three seasons.

However, he's never won at Martinsville on NASCAR's top circuit and only has five top-five finishes in 26 career starts. Because of that, the model predicts that Truex will struggle to get to the front of pack. There are far better values than the 5-1 premium you'll need to pay for him.

The model is also targeting four other drivers with 2019 STP 500 odds longer than 10-1 or longer to make a serious run at winning it all.

2019 STP 500 odds:

Kyle Busch 8-5

Martin Truex Jr. 5-1

Brad Keselowski 5-1

Joey Logano 7-1

Denny Hamlin 10-1

Clint Bowyer 10-1

Kevin Harvick 15-1

Ryan Blaney 20-1

Chase Elliott 20-1

Kurt Busch 25-1

Aric Almirola 25-1

Jimmie Johnson 30-1

Kyle Larson 50-1

Erik Jones 60-1

Ryan Newman 80-1

Daniel Suarez 80-1