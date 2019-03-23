NASCAR at Martinsville odds, picks 2019: Model says Kevin Harvick surprises at STP 500

Kyle Busch dominated NASCAR's West Coast swing with wins at Phoenix and Fontana the last two weeks, but the challenges will be different this time around at the short track at Martinsville. The green flag drops for the 2019 STP 500 on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET. Even going from the two-mile track to a half-mile one, the shortest on the NASCAR schedule, Vegas still lists Busch at the favorite at 8-5 in the latest 2019 STP 500 odds. It's a top-heavy odds board with just four drivers going off lower than 10-1, but that means there are plenty of potential value picks to be found in the 2019 NASCAR at Martinsville field. So, before locking in any 2019 STP 500 picks of your own, read the NASCAR at Martinsville predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Developed by DFS pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking factors such as track history and recent results into account.

The model is off to a strong start in NASCAR this year, calling Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin a top-four contender from the start. It nailed eight of the top 10 drivers at the Pennzoil 400, which included putting winner Joey Logano in its projected top five. It was also all over Kyle Busch as a top contender at the TicketGuardian 500, and four of the drivers in McClure's projected top five went on to top-five finishes at last week's Auto Club 400. Anybody who has followed its picks is way up.

McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big events at iconic venues like Martinsville Speedway are in his blood. His model simulated the 2019 STP 500 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

For the 2019 STP 500, we can tell you the model is high on Kevin Harvick, who makes a strong run at the checkered flag despite going off as a long shot at 15-1 NASCAR at Martinsville odds.

Harvick, who won nine races in 2018, struggled to a 26th place in the Daytona 500 to open the season, but has rolled to three top-five finishes in his four races since that point. He also won at Martinsville in 2011 and has three consecutive top-10 runs at this track, whose narrow, paper-clip shape is unlike any other.

And don't forget earlier this season, Harvick won his Duel at Daytona after starting in eighth place. He led for 44 laps in that race and also was out in front for 45 laps in Atlanta this year and 88 at Las Vegas, where he won the pole.

And a massive shocker: Martin Truex Jr., one of the top Vegas favorites at 5-1, doesn't even crack the top five. Truex has become a trendy because he's picked up 16 of his 19 career victories in the last three seasons.

However, he's never won at Martinsville on NASCAR's top circuit and only has five top-five finishes in 26 career starts. Because of that, the model predicts that Truex will struggle to get to the front of pack. There are far better values than the 5-1 premium you'll need to pay for him.

The model is also targeting four other drivers with 2019 STP 500 odds longer than 10-1 or longer to make a serious run at winning it all, including a monster underdog. Anyone who backs these long shots could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 STP 500? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Check out the latest NASCAR at Martinsville odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected leaderboard for the 2019 STP 500, all from the model that has crushed its NASCAR picks.

Kyle Busch 8-5

Martin Truex Jr. 5-1

Brad Keselowski 5-1

Joey Logano 7-1

Denny Hamlin 10-1

Clint Bowyer 10-1

Kevin Harvick 15-1

Ryan Blaney 20-1

Chase Elliott 20-1

Kurt Busch 25-1

Aric Almirola 25-1

Jimmie Johnson 30-1

Kyle Larson 50-1

Erik Jones 60-1

Ryan Newman 80-1

Daniel Suarez 80-1