Kyle Larson earned his second-straight NASCAR Cup Series pole in dramatic fashion on Saturday afternoon, posting a lap of 19.718 at the very end of qualifying to win the pole for the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway. A mere .001 seconds separated Larson from outside polesitter Bubba Wallace, who will roll off second on Sunday after holding the fastest speed all the way until Larson took the checkered flag on his final lap.

Larson's pole puts him up front on a special weekend as Hendrick Motorsports is commemorating both the 40th anniversary of the company and the team's first win. Geoff Bodine earned that victory in the spring of 1984 at Martinsville, driving the same No. 5 Chevrolet that Larson will pilot on Sunday.

"Really cool to get this 40th anniversary Hendrick Camaro on the pole," Larson told Fox Sports. "It seems all four Hendrick cars are really good too. Hopefully it's a good day for the organization and we can celebrate for Rick and Linda [Hendrick] and everybody who's been a part of this organization for the 40 years."

Adding subtext to Sunday's front row is that Larson beat Wallace for the pole only one week after the two came together in Richmond, with Larson getting spun by Wallace while racing for fourth with two laps to go. Larson would end up finishing third while Wallace fell to 13th after a poor final pit stop as Wallace took responsibility and apologized for the contact in post-race.

"Of all people it'd be Larson," Wallace laughed to Fox Sports. "By a thousandth."

Three of the top 10 qualifiers were Hendrick Chevrolets, with Chase Elliott qualifying third and Alex Bowman, who spoke with CBS Sports this week, taking 10th starting spot. Daytona 500 champion William Byron starts deepest in the field of all the Hendrick drivers in 18th.

Cook Out 400 starting lineup

  1. #5 - Kyle Larson
  2. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  3. #9 - Chase Elliott
  4. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  5. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  6. #22 - Joey Logano
  7. #4 - Josh Berry (R)
  8. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  9. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  10. #48 - Alex Bowman
  11. #8 - Kyle Busch
  12. #1 - Ross Chastain
  13. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  14. #2 - Austin Cindric
  15. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  16. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  17. #43 - Erik Jones
  18. #24 - William Byron
  19. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  20. #20 - Christopher Bell
  21. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  22. #41 - Ryan Preece
  23. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  24. #71 - Zane Smith (R)
  25. #77 - Carson Hocevar (R)
  26. #10 - Noah Gragson
  27. #51 - Justin Haley
  28. #3 - Austin Dillon
  29. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  30. #17 - Chris Buescher
  31. #15 - Kaz Grala (R)
  32. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  33. #16 - Josh Williams
  34. #21 - Harrison Burton
  35. #34 - Michael McDowell
  36. #31 - Daniel Hemric
  37. #66 - David Starr

(R) rookie