The 2023 NASCAR Playoffs will continue with the second leg of the Round of 8 on Sunday. The 2023 4Ever 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway will be the second race in the Round of 8 and the green flag is scheduled to drop at 2:30 p.m. ET. Homestead-Miami Speedway has been a fixture included in the NASCAR Cup Series schedule since 1999. The 1.502-mile oval is banked between 18 and 20 degrees in the turns after originally opening at only six degrees. Kyle Larson is the defending champion after leading a staggering 199 laps last season.

Larson is the 5-2 favorite in the 2023 4Ever 400 odds, followed by Martin Truex Jr. at 21-4. Tyler Reddick (6-1), Denny Hamlin (7-1) and William Byron (15-2) round out the top five in the 2023 NASCAR at Miami odds. Before scouring the 2023 4Ever 400 starting lineup and making any 2023 NASCAR at Miami predictions, be sure to see the latest 2023 NASCAR Miami picks from SportsLine's proven NASCAR model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

McClure's model is off to a red-hot start this season, already nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1) as well as his win in New Hampshire (11-2), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1), Denny Hamlin's triumph in Kansas (6-1) and Kyle Larson's wins at Martinsville (6-1) and the NASCAR All-Star Race (13-2). The model correctly predicted winners in two of the last three weeks as well, with Ryan Blaney scoring a 12-1 payout at Talladega and Larson winning at 9-2 last week in Las Vegas. It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021.

All told, the model has nailed a whopping 15 winners since 2021. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Top 2023 4Ever 400 predictions

For the 2023 4Ever 400, the model is high on Kyle Busch, even though he's a 16-1 longshot in the latest 2023 NASCAR at Homestead odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Busch was eliminated from the NASCAR postseason in the last round of cuts, but it's hard to call his first season back with Richard Childress Racing anything other than a resounding success.

Busch has three wins already this season to up his career total to 63 in the NASCAR Cup Series. He's collected an additional 166 wins in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and seven of his career victories in NASCAR's top three series have come at Homestead-Miami.

And a massive shocker: The model says Reddick, one of the Vegas favorites at 6-1, stumbles big-time and fails to crack the top 10. There are far better values in the 2023 4Ever 400 starting lineup. Reddick is sixth in the NASCAR standings and is chasing his team owner Denny Hamlin for a spot in the championship finale.

However, Reddick has finished 15th or worse in three of his last five starts and finished 35th at Homestead-Miami last season. He didn't lead a lap in Las Vegas last week and was 25th in his last start at a 1.5-mile speedway (Fort Worth) before that. See which other drivers to avoid and the rest of the projected NASCAR leaderboard at SportsLine.

The model is also targeting three other drivers with 2023 NASCAR Miami odds of 16-1 or longer to make a serious run at the checkered flag.

2023 4Ever 400 odds, drivers, lineup

Kyle Larson 5-2

Martin Truex Jr. 21-4

Tyler Reddick 6-1

Denny Hamlin 7-1

William Byron 15-2

Christopher Bell 12-1

Ross Chastain 16-1

Kyle Busch 16-1

Brad Keselowski 18-1

Ryan Blaney 18-1

Chris Buescher 18-1

Chase Elliott 22-1

Kevin Harvick 25-1

Bubba Wallace 35-1

Ty Gibbs 45-1

Joey Logano 45-1

Alex Bowman 55-1

Erik Jones 80-1

Daniel Suarez 80-1

John Hunter Nemechek 200-1

Aric Almirola 250-1

Austin Dillon 250-1

Michael McDowell 300-1

A.J. Allmendinger 300-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 400-1

Chase Briscoe 500-1

Austin Cindric 500-1

Ryan Preece 750-1

Justin Haley 750-1

Harrison Burton 1000-1

Corey Lajoie 2000-1

Todd Gilliland 2000-1

Ty Dillon 2500-1

Ryan Newman 3000-1

JJ Yeley 5000-1

Josh Bilicki 5000-1