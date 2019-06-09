NASCAR at Michigan 2019 Vegas picks and predictions: Fade Martin Truex, back Erik Jones in FireKeepers Casino 400

Sunday's 2019 FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Raceway will bring the speed when the NASCAR Cup Series hits the track at 2 p.m. ET for the 15th race of the season. While Kyle Larson has won three of the last six Cup races here, a whopping eight drivers in Sunday's 2019 NASCAR at Michigan lineup have tasted victory at this track. Larson and Kurt Busch have three wins apiece, while Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin have two. But the favorite in the current 2019 NASCAR at Michigan odds is Kyle Busch, who leads the series with four victories and is in first place in the NASCAR standings. He's coming off a win at the Pocono 400 last week and is 3-1 to win at Michigan. Harvick is next at 5-1, with Martin Truex Jr., who has three Cup wins the last six races, at 6-1. Brad Keselowski is 8-1, while Logano and Chase Elliott are each 10-1. With so many variables in play and so many past winners on the track, you'll want to see the latest predictions from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2019 NASCAR at Michigan picks.

Those who have wagered $100 on Roberts' picks for each of the 19 NASCAR races in 2019 are already up $1,800. It started with the very first race, as Roberts went with Jimmie Johnson as a hefty 25-1 longshot at the season-opening Advance Auto Parts Clash. The result: Johnson survived a huge crash and went on to win the rain-shortened race as Roberts' followers raked it in. At the TicketGuardian 500 in Phoenix in March, Roberts nailed Busch at 4-1 odds over the heavily favored Harvick, and at Dover he got Truex Jr. at 8-1 odds. Truex won the race despite starting at the back of the field.

Roberts' top 20 leaderboard has been on top of it, too. For the TicketGuardian 500 he nailed an eye-popping eight of the top 10. At the Auto Club 400, he got nine of the top 10 correct.

Roberts entered the 2019 NASCAR season after finishing big-time in the black in 2018. Those who wagered $100 on each of his picks last year have $1,750 in profit to show for it. His biggest wins came when he went against the grain, taking Keselowski at 12-1 to win the South Point 400 at Las Vegas in the opening race of the NASCAR playoffs and going with Logano, also 12-1, to take the First Data 500 at Martinsville. He also nailed four of Harvick's nine series victories and three of Busch's nine wins. Anyone who's following his picks is up huge year after year.

Now Roberts has analyzed the 2019 FireKeepers Casino 400 field at Michigan International Raceway. Last year at Michigan, he picked Harvick, who led the most laps en route to the win at 11-5 odds.

One shocker: Roberts is high on Erik Jones, a big 25-1 longshot. Roberts says Jones, a Michigan native, has plenty of incentive and a strong track history at this track. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

"Jones is in negotiations with Joe Gibbs to extend his contract and a win would certainly go a long way," Roberts told SportsLine. "He's averaged an 11th place finish in four Michigan Cup starts, with a best of third in 2017. He knows how to race at this track and is a value pick at these odds."

Another surprise: Roberts wants no part of Truex, one of the top favorites at 6-1 NASCAR at Michigan odds 2019. Truex is owning the Cup circuit, winning three of the last six races, but he has precisely zero career wins in 26 starts at Michigan. "He was eighth at Michigan's sister track at Fontana in March," Roberts said. "He has low odds for a reason, but I'll find better value elsewhere in the 2019 NASCAR at Michigan grid."

