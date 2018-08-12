NASCAR at Michigan LIVE updates, results, TV schedule, live stream: Kevin Harvick sweeps the stages

One week after Chase Elliott secured his first career win at Watkins Glen, the NASCAR Cup Series is in action at Michigan International Speedway. Elliott is attempting to go back-to-back at one of his best statistical tracks, while others look to win and join him in the Round of 16 next month.

While Elliott looks to ride momentum, "The Big 3" of Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch are also looking to bolster their playoff résumés on Sunday. In addition to those four drivers, Austin Dillon, Clint Bowyer, Erik Jones and Joey Logano have secured their position in the NASCAR Playoffs.

Harvick swept the stages on Sunday. The No. 4 driver took Stage 1 virtually unchallenged, and drove onto pass Truex with less than 11 to go in Stage 2 for his second green-and-white checkered of the day. Harvick now has a series-best 12 stage wins this season and has tied Busch with 35 playoff points.

How to watch the Consumers Energy 400 at Michigan

Location: Michigan International Speedway

Date: Sunday, Aug. 12

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Length: 400 miles/200 laps

Stage 1: Ends on lap 60

Stage 2: Ends on lap 120

Final stage: Scheduled for lap 200

TV: NBCSN

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

CBS Sports is live blogging all the action from the Irish Hills. Check here for highlights, analysis and much more throughout the race.

Stage 1: Harvick back in the driver's seat

Early troubles hit Joey Logano again, after going out in the first stage last week, the No. 22 team had to forfeit their qualifying position on Sunday before the race even began. Logano noticed suspension issues on pit road as cars were rolling off, and made the fix before the green flag flew.

Denny Hamlin started on the pole and got out to an early lead with teammate Kyle Busch trailing not far behind. Another Joe Gibbs Racing driver, Erik Jones, drew the first caution of the day when he got loose and went spinning into the infield grass before 10 laps were completed. Jones suffered minimal damage and was able to get back into the race.

Hamlin surrendered the lead to Busch on the restart with Kevin Harvick in hot pursuit. Before that battle could intensify, William Byron got loose and moved up the race track, crashing into Martin Truex Jr. in the process. Truex avoided the wall, while Byron took on rear damage.

This time, Busch held the lead on the restart with Harvick and Alex Bowman not too far behind. Not much happened before the scheduled competition caution came out on Lap 25. NASCAR scheduled it due to rain on Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Chase Elliott was sent to the rear of the field after being penalized for an uncontrolled tire under yellow. Busch restarted as the race leader, but Harvick took the top spot as drivers crossed the start-finish line. Three-time race winner Kyle Larson reported a vibration and pitted with 22 laps in the stage. Things also got worse for Elliott, who also had to come down for a loose wheel.

Harvick continued to build his lead over Busch, and inevitably went on to his his 11th stage of the season.

Stage 1 results

Kevin Harvick (10 points plus 1 playoff point) Kyle Busch (9 points) Ryan Blaney (8 points) Kurt Busch (7 points) Martin Truex Jr. (6 points) Denny Hamlin (5 points) Aric Almirola (4 points) Ryan Newman (3 points) Brad Keselowski (2 points) Alex Bowman (1 point)

Stage 2: 'The Big 3' strikes again

Jimmie Johnson won the race off pit road between stages after opting to take just two tires. Kyle Busch was right behind him after a four-tire stop. The stops were mostly clean, except for AJ Allmendinger, who spun around on entry and entered his box backwards.

Johnson took advantage of the outside line on the restart and held the lead briefly, before losing the lead to Kyle Busch in a three-wide battle between the 48, 18 and 11. Once Busch took the top spot, Blaney followed in second with Harvick in third.

Before much could materialize, Ryan Newman blew a rear tire and hit the wall to bring out the caution. It was a big break for Larson, who earned the free pass and got back on the lead lap.

⚠️: @RyanJNewman brings out the yellow ... and the field comes down pit road. pic.twitter.com/s0lSEmz3Bl — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 12, 2018

Johnson and Truex stayed out, leading the field to green on the restart while Harvick and Busch took tires and fuel under yellow. We didn't stay green long however, as Jones encountered more trouble when he made contact with Blaney and went spinning again. This time during the caution, Johnson came in for fuel, forfeiting the lead to Truex.

The caution is out a @MISpeedway, but way to hold on to that thing @erik_jones. pic.twitter.com/dtzTIGgcTR — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 12, 2018

Truex restarted from the top spot ahead of 'Big 3' counterparts Harvick and Busch. The No. 78 held the lead until Harvick finally caught him with less than 12 to go. Harvick would go on to sweep the stages.

Stage 2 results