Michigan International Speedway has held two NASCAR Cup Series races every year since 1973, and that tradition will continue in 2020, albeit with a scheduling twist. Instead of racing in June and July, NASCAR at Michigan is doubling up this weekend, with the 2020 Consumers Energy 400 taking the green flag at 4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, following Saturday's FireKeepers Casino 400. The 2020 Consumers Energy starting grid will be decided by reversing the top 20 from Saturday's results.

Kevin Harvick, who's claimed the checkered flag in each of his last two starts at Michigan International Speedway, enters Sunday's race as the 9-5 favorite in the latest 2020 Consumers Energy 400 odds from William Hill. Denny Hamlin (11-2), Ryan Blaney (15-2), Martin Truex Jr. (17-2) and Brad Keselowski (15-2) are all near the top of the 2020 NASCAR at Michigan odds board as well. Before locking in any 2020 Consumers Energy 400 picks, be sure to see the latest 2020 NASCAR at Michigan predictions and projected leaderboard for Sunday from the proven model at SportsLine.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model began the 2020 NASCAR season by picking Denny Hamlin to win his second consecutive Daytona 500 at 10-1. It got off to a hot start on its NASCAR picks following the coronavirus hiatus as well, calling seven of the top 10 drivers at both Darlington races.

Using the model, McClure also recommended an outright play on winner Brad Keselowski at 13-1 as one of his best bets at Bristol in May. The model also called Kevin Harvick's win at Atlanta and nailed a whopping nine top-10 finishers in that race. McClure also used the model to lock in an outright bet on Hamlin winning at 10-1 at Miami. At The Brickyard, the model called Harvick's fourth victory of the season, and also identified four top-five drivers in the All-Star Race at Bristol. Anybody who has follow the model has seen some huge returns.

Now, the model simulated NASCAR at Michigan 2020 on Sunday, Aug. 9 10,000 times. Head here to see the complete projected leaderboard.

Top 2020 Consumers Energy 400 predictions

For Sunday's 2020 Consumers Energy 400, the model is high on Kyle Busch, even though he's a 13-1 long shot in the latest NASCAR at Michigan 2020 odds from William Hill. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Busch has yet to register a victory during the 2020 NASCAR schedule, but the drought may end if his recent stretch at Michigan is any indication. The defending series champion has been superb in his last seven starts at the track, finishing in the top 10 in each race. With double-digit odds and a track record of being near the top of the leaderboard, Busch is a strong choice for your 2020 NASCAR at Michigan bets on Sunday, according to the model.

And a massive shocker: Ryan Blaney, among the top Vegas favorites at 15-2, stumbles and barely cracks the top 10. Although Blaney won at Talladega earlier this season, he has been off the pace in recent races.

Blaney was 20th at both New Hampshire last weekend and Kansas the week before. He was also 40th at Bristol, 32nd at Indianapolis and 22nd at Pocono since the restart. Blaney currently sits fifth in the NASCAR standings but is trending the wrong direction as the playoffs near. Blaney has never won at Michigan and it isn't likely he will break through at Sunday's 2020 Consumers Energy 400.

How to make 2020 Consumers Energy 400 picks

The model is also targeting three other drivers with NASCAR at Michigan odds of 12-1 or longer to make a serious run at the checkered flag, including a massive long shot who's higher than 30-1. Anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big. You can only see who they are here.

So who wins Sunday's 2020 Consumers Energy 400? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Check out the latest odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2020 NASCAR at Michigan leaderboard, all from the model that has crushed its NASCAR picks and nailed the Daytona 500.

2020 NASCAR at Michigan odds (via William Hill)

Kevin Harvick (9-5)

Denny Hamlin (9-2)

Ryan Blaney (15-2)

Brad Keselowski (15-2)

Martin Truex Jr. (17-2)

Joey Logano (11-1)

Chase Elliott (12-1)

Kyle Busch (13-1)

Aric Almirola (22-1)

Kurt Busch (25-1)

Erik Jones (40-1)

Matt DiBenedetto (40-1)

Alex Bowman (40-1)

William Byron (45-1)

Jimmie Johnson (50-1)

Tyler Roddick (55-1)

Christopher Bell (60-1)

Clint Bowyer (60-1)

Matt Kenneth (100-1)

Cole Custer (100-1)

Austin Dillon (100-1)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (200-1)

Ryan Newman (200-1)

Bubba Wallace (250-1)

Chris Buescher (300-1)

John Hunter Nemechek (1000-1)

Michael McDowell (2000-1)

Ty Dillon (2500-1)

Ryan Preece (2500-1)

Garrett Smithley (5000-1)

James Davison (5000-1)

Josh Bilicki (5000-1)

Quin Houff (5000-1)

Timmy Hill (5000-1)

Brennan Poole (5000-1)

Reed Sorenson (5000-1)

Daniel Suarez (5000-1)

JJ Yeley (5000-1)

Corey Lajoie (5000-1)