The coronavirus pandemic forced plenty of changes to the 2020 NASCAR schedule. This weekend will be action-packed, as the NASCAR Cup Series will run twice at Michigan International Speedway. The 2020 FireKeepers Casino 400 on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET has been shortened to 312 miles and will be followed by the 2020 Consumers Energy 400 on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET. Michigan has been a fixture on the schedule since 1969, while NASCAR standings leader Kevin Harvick has won two of the last three races there.

Harvick has three NASCAR Cup Series wins at Michigan and four wins this year overall, which is why he's listed as the 3-1 favorite in the latest 2020 FireKeepers Casino 400 odds from William Hill. Denny Hamlin (11-2), Ryan Blaney (13-2), Martin Truex Jr. (17-2) and Brad Keselowski (9-1) are all near the top of the 2020 NASCAR at Michigan odds board as well. Before locking in any 2020 FireKeepers Casino 400 picks, be sure to see the latest 2020 NASCAR at Michigan predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven model at SportsLine.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model began the 2020 NASCAR season by picking Denny Hamlin to win his second consecutive Daytona 500 at 10-1. It got off to a hot start on its NASCAR picks following the coronavirus hiatus as well, calling seven of the top 10 drivers at both Darlington races.

Using the model, McClure also recommended an outright play on winner Brad Keselowski at 13-1 as one of his best bets at Bristol in May. The model also called Kevin Harvick's win at Atlanta and nailed a whopping nine top-10 finishers in that race. McClure also used the model to lock in an outright bet on Hamlin winning at 10-1 at Miami. At The Brickyard, the model called Harvick's fourth victory of the season, and also identified four top-five drivers in the All-Star Race at Bristol. Anybody who has follow the model has seen some huge returns.

Now, the model simulated NASCAR at Michigan 2020 on Saturday, Aug. 8 10,000 times. Head here to see the complete projected leaderboard.

Top 2020 FireKeepers Casino 400 predictions

For Saturday's 2020 FireKeepers Casino 400, the model is high on Tyler Reddick, even though he's a massive 50-1 long shot in the latest NASCAR at Michigan 2020 odds from William Hill. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The two-time Xfinity Series champion is still looking for his first NASCAR Cup Series race win.

Reddick was just behind winner Austin Dillon when the checkered flag waved at the 2020 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 in July, recording his career-best Cup Series finish. Reddick also has top-10s at Darlington, Charlotte, Homestead, Indianapolis, Kentucky and New Hampshire this season, and won at Michigan in his Xfinity Series car last spring. Reddick should be part of your your 2020 FireKeepers Casino 400 bets, according to the model.

And a massive shocker: Harvick, the Vegas favorite at 3-1, stumbles and fails to make it to victory lane in Michigan. The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series standings leader is ceding ground, with Brad Keselowski now 81 points back after capturing the checkered flag in New Hampshire last weekend.

Harvick hasn't finished better than fourth in his last four starts and been hit or miss at Michigan throughout his career, with 19 finishes outside the top 10 in 38 NASCAR Cup Series starts there. Harvick is one of just 10 drivers in the 2020 FireKeepers Casino 400 starting lineup with a victory entering Saturday. However, Matt Kenseth, Kurt Busch, Joey Logano, Ryan Newman and Hamlin all have at least two victories at Michigan as well in their careers, so Harvick isn't the only one with an edge in experience.

How to make 2020 FireKeepers Casino 400 picks

The model is also targeting one other driver with 2020 NASCAR at Michigan odds of 30-1 or longer to make a serious run at the checkered flag. Anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big. You can only see them here.

So who wins Saturday's 2020 FireKeepers Casino 400? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Check out the latest odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2020 NASCAR at Michigan leaderboard, all from the model that has crushed its NASCAR picks and nailed the Daytona 500.

2020 NASCAR at Michigan odds (via William Hill)

Kevin Harvick 3-1

Denny Hamlin 11-2

Ryan Blaney 13-2

Martin Truex Jr. 17-2

Brad Keselowski 9-1

Joey Logano 10-1

Kyle Busch 10-1

Chase Elliott 10-1

Aric Almirola 16-1

Kurt Busch 30-1

Erik Jones 40-1

Alex Bowman 40-1

Jimmie Johnson 40-1

Matt DiBenedetto 40-1

Clint Bowyer 40-1

William Byron 50-1

Tyler Reddick 50-1

Christopher Bell 50-1

Cole Custer 75-1

Matt Kenseth 75-1

Austin Dillon 100-1

Ryan Newman 150-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 150-1

Chris Buescher 300-1

Bubba Wallace 300-1

John Hunter Nemechek 500-1

Ryan Preece 1500-1

Michael McDowell 1500-1

Ty Dillon 2000-1

Daniel Suarez 2500-1

Joey Gase 5000-1

Timmy Hill 5000-1

Corey Lajoie 5000-1

JJ Yeley 5000-1

Reed Sorenson 5000-1

Quin Houff 5000-1

Garrett Smithley 5000-1

James Davison 5000-1

Brennan Poole 5000-1