Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Cole Custer on his first NASCAR Cup Series victory at Kentucky Speedway ( 1:24 )

The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series continues this weekend with two races at Michigan International Speedway on back-to-back days. The 2020 FireKeepers Casino 400 starts on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET. Then on Sunday, the 2020 Consumers Energy 400 will take place at 4 p.m. ET. It's the second time this season that races have been held at the same track on back-to-back days, with Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin coming away with victories when two events were held at Pocono the same weekend in late June.

Harvick finished top two in both Pocono races, and the NASCAR Cup Series standings leader is also the 3-1 favorite in the 2020 FireKeepers Casino 400 odds from William Hill. However, Hamlin also finished in the top two in both events and is 11-2 in the 2020 NASCAR at Michigan odds after collecting a series-high five wins in the first 20 races of the season. Before locking in any 2020 FireKeepers Casino 400 picks, be sure to see the latest 2020 NASCAR at Michigan predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven model at SportsLine.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model began the 2020 NASCAR season by picking Denny Hamlin to win his second consecutive Daytona 500 at 10-1. It got off to a hot start on its NASCAR picks following the coronavirus hiatus as well, calling seven of the top 10 drivers at both Darlington races.

Using the model, McClure also recommended an outright play on winner Brad Keselowski at 13-1 as one of his best bets at Bristol in May. The model also called Kevin Harvick's win at Atlanta and nailed a whopping nine top-10 finishers in that race. McClure also used the model to lock in an outright bet on Hamlin winning at 10-1 at Miami. At The Brickyard, the model called Harvick's fourth victory of the season, and also identified four top-five drivers in the All-Star Race at Bristol. Anybody who has follow the model has seen some huge returns.

Now, the model simulated NASCAR at Michigan 2020 on Saturday, Aug. 8 10,000 times. Head here to see the complete projected leaderboard.

Top 2020 FireKeepers Casino 400 predictions

For Saturday's 2020 FireKeepers Casino 400, the model is high on Kurt Busch, even though he's a massive 30-1 long shot in the latest NASCAR at Michigan 2020 odds from William Hill. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Busch is coming off a disappointing 17th place finish in New Hampshire last weekend, but he extended his streak of top-20s to 18 races.

He also moved up from 10th in the NASCAR standings to ninth and is now heading to another track where experience should serve him well. Busch is a three-time NASCAR Cup Series winner at Michigan International Speedway and finished sixth or better in three of his last four starts there.

And a massive shocker: Ryan Blaney, one of the Vegas favorites at 13-2, stumbles and doesn't even crack the top five. Blaney is currently fourth in the NASCAR standings, but after rattling off six top-four finishes during a seven-race after the restart, he's struggled.

Blaney has finished outside the top 10 in five of his last seven races and has finished 20th in his last two runs at New Hampshire and Kansas. He also has just four top-10 finishes in 10 career NASCAR Cup Series starts in Michigan. He landed 24th there last August despite leading three laps.

How to make 2020 FireKeepers Casino 400 picks

The model is also targeting one other driver with 2020 NASCAR at Michigan odds of 30-1 or longer to make a serious run at the checkered flag. Anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big. You can only see them here.

So who wins Saturday's 2020 FireKeepers Casino 400? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Check out the latest odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2020 NASCAR at Michigan leaderboard, all from the model that has crushed its NASCAR picks and nailed the Daytona 500.

2020 NASCAR at Michigan odds (via William Hill)

Kevin Harvick 3-1

Denny Hamlin 11-2

Ryan Blaney 13-2

Martin Truex Jr. 17-2

Brad Keselowski 9-1

Joey Logano 10-1

Kyle Busch 10-1

Chase Elliott 10-1

Aric Almirola 16-1

Kurt Busch 30-1

Erik Jones 40-1

Alex Bowman 40-1

Jimmie Johnson 40-1

Matt DiBenedetto 40-1

Clint Bowyer 40-1

William Byron 50-1

Tyler Reddick 50-1

Christopher Bell 50-1

Cole Custer 75-1

Matt Kenseth 75-1

Austin Dillon 100-1

Ryan Newman 150-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 150-1

Chris Buescher 300-1

Bubba Wallace 300-1

John Hunter Nemechek 500-1

Ryan Preece 1500-1

Michael McDowell 1500-1

Ty Dillon 2000-1

Daniel Suarez 2500-1

Joey Gase 5000-1

Timmy Hill 5000-1

Corey Lajoie 5000-1

JJ Yeley 5000-1

Reed Sorenson 5000-1

Quin Houff 5000-1

Garrett Smithley 5000-1

James Davison 5000-1

Brennan Poole 5000-1