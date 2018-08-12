NASCAR at Michigan results, standings: Kevin Harvick wins seventh race of the season

Kevin Harvick won his series-leading seventh race of the season Sunday at Michigan International Speedway in dominant fashion. It's his second trip to Victory Lane at the track, and first since 2010.

With the win, Harvick ties Hall of Famer Bill Elliott for 16th on the all-time wins list with 44. His next win will put him one behind another NASCAR Hall inductee, Buck Baker.

What a moment for father and son.



Keelan takes the 🏁 for @KevinHarvick. pic.twitter.com/LWD3QwbJ0q — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 12, 2018

Our pick to win, Harvick, swept the stages in the Irish Hills. The No. 4 driver took Stage 1 virtually unchallenged, and drove onto pass Martin Truex Jr. with less than 11 to go in Stage 2 for his second green-and-white checkered of the day. Harvick now has a series-best 12 stage wins this season. His seven playoff points added, brings his total to a series-leading 40.

Consumers Energy 400 results

Kevin Harvick Brad Keselowski Kyle Busch Austin Dillon Ryan Blaney Kurt Busch Aric Almirola Denny Hamlin Chase Elliott Joey Logano Daniel Suarez Clint Bowyer Erik Jones Martin Truex Jr. Ryan Newman Paul Menard Kyle Larson Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Alex Bowman Chris Buescher Jamie McMurray AJ Allmendinger Bubba Wallace Matt DiBendetto Michael McDowell Kasey Kahne David Ragan Jimmie Johnson Landon Cassill Blake Jokes BJ McLeod Garrett Smithley Gray Gaulding Trevor Bayne Ross Chastain William Byron Timmy Hill Ty Dillon Jeffrey Earnhardt Corey LaJoie

NASCAR Cup Series regular season standings



POSITION DRIVER CAR # POINTS BEHIND WINS PLAYOFF POINTS 1. Kyle Busch 18 986 LEADER 6 35 2. Kevin Harvick 4 924 -62 7 40 3. Martin Truex Jr. 78 842 -144 4 27 4. Kurt Busch 41 750 -236 0 2 5. Clint Bowyer 14 732 -254 2 10 6. Joey Logano 22 723 -263 1 7 7. Brad Keselowski 2 709 -277 0 4 8. Ryan Blaney 12 687 -299 0 4 9. Denny Hamlin 11 684 -302 0 2 10. Kyle Larson 42 681 -305 0 0 11. Chase Elliott 9 647 -339 1 8 12. Aric Almirola 10 639 -347 0 1 13. Erik Jones 20 596 -390 1 5 14. Jimmie Johnson 48 572 -414 0 0 15. Alex Bowman 88 542 -444 0 0 16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 17 480 -506 0 2 17. Paul Menard 21 472 -514 0 1 18. Daniel Suarez 19 460 -526 0 1 19. Ryan Newman 31 456 -530 0 0 20. Austin Dillon 3 451 -535 1 5

Stage 1: Harvick back in the driver's seat

Early troubles hit Joey Logano again, after going out in the first stage last week, the No. 22 team had to forfeit their qualifying position on Sunday before the race even began. Logano noticed suspension issues on pit road as cars were rolling off, and made the fix before the green flag flew.

Denny Hamlin started on the pole and got out to an early lead with teammate Kyle Busch trailing not far behind. Another Joe Gibbs Racing driver, Erik Jones, drew the first caution of the day when he got loose and went spinning into the infield grass before 10 laps were completed. Jones suffered minimal damage and was able to get back into the race.

Hamlin surrendered the lead to Busch on the restart with Kevin Harvick in hot pursuit. Before that battle could intensify, William Byron got loose and moved up the race track, crashing into Martin Truex Jr. in the process. Truex avoided the wall, while Byron took on rear damage.

This time, Busch held the lead on the restart with Harvick and Alex Bowman not too far behind. Not much happened before the scheduled competition caution came out on Lap 25. NASCAR scheduled it due to rain on Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Chase Elliott was sent to the rear of the field after being penalized for an uncontrolled tire under yellow. Busch restarted as the race leader, but Harvick took the top spot as drivers crossed the start-finish line. Three-time race winner Kyle Larson reported a vibration and pitted with 22 laps in the stage. Things also got worse for Elliott, who also had to come down for a loose wheel.

Harvick continued to build his lead over Busch, and inevitably went on to his his 11th stage of the season.

Stage 1 results

Kevin Harvick (10 points plus 1 playoff point) Kyle Busch (9 points) Ryan Blaney (8 points) Kurt Busch (7 points) Martin Truex Jr. (6 points) Denny Hamlin (5 points) Aric Almirola (4 points) Ryan Newman (3 points) Brad Keselowski (2 points) Alex Bowman (1 point)

Stage 2: 'The Big 3' strikes again

Jimmie Johnson won the race off pit road between stages after opting to take just two tires. Kyle Busch was right behind him after a four-tire stop. The stops were mostly clean, except for AJ Allmendinger, who spun around on entry and entered his box backwards.

Johnson took advantage of the outside line on the restart and held the lead briefly, before losing the lead to Kyle Busch in a three-wide battle between the 48, 18 and 11. Once Busch took the top spot, Blaney followed in second with Harvick in third.

Before much could materialize, Ryan Newman blew a rear tire and hit the wall to bring out the caution. It was a big break for Larson, who earned the free pass and got back on the lead lap.

⚠️: @RyanJNewman brings out the yellow ... and the field comes down pit road. pic.twitter.com/s0lSEmz3Bl — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 12, 2018

Johnson and Truex stayed out, leading the field to green on the restart while Harvick and Busch took tires and fuel under yellow. We didn't stay green long however, as Jones encountered more trouble when he made contact with Blaney and went spinning again. This time during the caution, Johnson came in for fuel, forfeiting the lead to Truex.

The caution is out a @MISpeedway, but way to hold on to that thing @erik_jones. pic.twitter.com/dtzTIGgcTR — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 12, 2018

Truex restarted from the top spot ahead of 'Big 3' counterparts Harvick and Busch. The No. 78 held the lead until Harvick finally caught him with less than 12 to go. Harvick would go on to sweep the stages.

Stage 2 results

Kevin Harvick (10 points plus 1 playoff point) Kyle Busch (9 points) Ryan Blaney (8 points) Kurt Busch (7 points) Austin Dillon (6 points) Joey Logano (5 points) Clint Bowyer (4 points) Aric Almirola (3 points) Brad Keselowski (2 points) Kyle Larson (1 point)

Final Stage: Harvick puts a bow on it

Truex ran into fuel issues before the end of Stage 2 and hit the pits too soon. This drew a penalty from NASCAR, putting Truex a lap down heading into the Final Stage. Harvick again restarted on the pole ahead of Busch and Blaney.

Early in the stage, Ty Dillon ran over a piece of debris, causing his car to dive hard into the wall and sending him to the garage. Another caution flew to allow NASCAR to remove both the debris and Dillon's No. 13 from the track.

A tough break for Ty Dillon. After running over a large piece of debris, Dillon gets into the wall and is out of the race. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/LKE3LbcLYa — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) August 12, 2018

After a lengthy yellow, Harvick restarted from the lead ahead of Blaney. The No. 4 got out to a hot start, while Blaney fell back behind Austin Dillon and Brad Keselowski. Green flag pit stops occurred with 30 laps to go and while it was mostly routine for the leaders, Blaney opted to take two tires in an effort to gain track position.

He's running in the top 10 and he just took two tires ...



Let's see how this plays out for @Blaney! pic.twitter.com/5tzb4q8Ad2 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 12, 2018

Dillon and Harvick raced through the field after their pit stops, but it was Harvick that passed the No. 3 with 22 to go. Harvick went on to cycle back to the lead before going onto win his seventh race of the season.

