NASCAR at New Hampshire LIVE updates, results: Chase Elliott, Martin Truex Jr. win stages

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is in action at New Hampshire Motor Speedway for the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301. Inclement weather delayed the start by more than three hours, but the race is now official with two stages complete.

Martin Truex Jr. is coming off his fourth win of the season at Kentucky, and will be looking to tie Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch for the series lead in wins this weekend. In addition to "The Big Three," Clint Bowyer, Joey Logano, Austin Dillon and Erik Jones have also secured their spots in the playoffs by making their own trips to Victory Lane.

Truex picked up where he left off, taking the lead from pole-starter Kurt Busch before going on to win Stage 1. The green-and-white checkered is Truex's sixth of the season and comes on the heels of him sweeping the stages last week.

Chase Elliott held off Busch and Truex to win Stage 2. It was his first green-and-white checkered flag of the season. Coming into Sunday's race, Elliott had only finished stages in the top five four times. His stage win was also just the third for Chevrolet this season.

Keep up with all the action on our live blog below. We will have highlights, analysis and much more from the big race.

How to watch the NASCAR Cup Series Foxwoods Resort Casino 301

Location: New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Date: Sunday, July 22

Time: 4:15 p.m. ET (weather delay)

Length: 301 laps/301 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 75

Stage 2: Ends on lap 150

Final stage: Scheduled for lap 301

TV: NBCSN

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Stage 1: Truex keeps it going

The race was moved up to 1 p.m. ET after originally being scheduled for 2 p.m. ET. That minor change didn't make much of a difference as the race finally kicked off at 4:22 p.m. ET.

When the green flag did fly, Kurt Busch led the field after qualifying on the pole. 14 laps into the race, Landon Cassill hit the wall hard in Turn 3, bringing out the first caution of the day. Cassill was forced to bring his car to the garage with irreparable damage.

After a quick yellow, Busch led the field back to green. On the restart, Denny Hamlin moved into second place but before he could pounce on the lead, AJ Allmendinger cut a tire and hit the wall hard to bring out yet another caution. Allmendinger was unable to bring his car in for repairs, which by-rule ended his day.

Heavy damage for the 4️⃣7️⃣.



He was running 20th prior to this accident. pic.twitter.com/bkggvgCEDy — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 22, 2018

Kurt Busch again held the lead on the restart while his brother Kyle Busch battled Hamlin for second place. The No. 41 continued to lead before the scheduled competition caution came out on Lap 35 to allow drivers to make adjustments after the delay.

Martin Truex Jr. won the race off pit road after taking just two tires while the No. 41 team -- who opted for a two-tire strategy last week -- took four and lost multiple positions. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. stayed out and restarted from the lead ahead of Jimmie Johnson, who also opted not to pit. Truex eventually took the lead from Stenhouse after about 10 laps under green. Not much later, NASCAR threw the fourth yellow of the day, this time for debris on the frontstretch.

This time, it was Truex that held the lead on the restart and he took off with Johnson in his rearview. As the No. 78 began to build his lead, Johnson's teammate Chase Elliott took second place.

Stage 1 results

Martin Truex Jr. (10 points plus 1 playoff point) Chase Elliott (9 points) Jimmie Johnson (8 points) Kurt Busch (7 points) Ryan Blaney (6 points) Kyle Busch (5 points) Kevin Harvick (4 points) Clint Bowyer (3 points) Joey Logano (2 points) Aric Almirola (1 point)

Stage 2: Elliott makes his move on Truex

Truex took four tires and beat Elliott off pit road between stages. Both restarted well, but it was the No. 78 that shot out to an early lead while Ty Dillon was penalized for a restart violation and had to serve a pass-through penalty. Blaney also restarted from the tailend of the field after fixing damage suffered by contact with Kyle Busch at the end of Stage 1 between stages.

Elliott continued to hold the second position and eat into the lead while Truex ran out front. With 19 to go, Elliott throttled past Truex to take the lead for the first time. Kurt Busch also followed into second while Truex fell back to third.

With five to go, pole-starter Kurt Busch began breathing down the neck of the No. 9. However, despite a run-in with lapped traffic towards the end, Elliott was able to drive on to claim his first stage win of the season.

Stage 2 results