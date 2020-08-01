Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Cole Custer on his first NASCAR Cup Series victory at Kentucky Speedway ( 1:24 )

Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin have owned New Hampshire Motor Speedway in recent years. Since 2017, all three have an average finish position of 7.00 or better at this 1.058-mile track known as "The Magic Mile" in Loudon, New Hampshire. They'll be among the top contenders when the 2020 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 takes the green flag at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The latest 2020 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 odds from William Hill list Truex at 15-2, right behind Hamlin and Busch, both of whom are getting 11-2 2020 NASCAR at New Hampshire odds. That trio trails favorite Kevin Harvick (14-5) in the 2020 Foxwoods 301 starting lineup. Before locking in any 2020 NASCAR at New Hampshire predictions, be sure to see the latest 2020 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 picks and projected leaderboard from the proven model at SportsLine.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model began the 2020 NASCAR season by picking Denny Hamlin to win his second consecutive Daytona 500 at 10-1. It got off to a hot start on its NASCAR picks following the coronavirus hiatus as well, calling seven of the top 10 drivers at both Darlington races.

Using the model, McClure also recommended an outright play on winner Brad Keselowski at 13-1 as one of his best bets at Bristol in May. The model also called Kevin Harvick's win at Atlanta and nailed a whopping nine top-10 finishers in that race. McClure also used the model to lock in an outright bet on Hamlin winning at 10-1 at Miami. At The Brickyard, the model called Harvick's fourth victory of the season, and also identified four top-five drivers in the All-Star Race at Bristol. Anybody who has follow the model has seen some huge returns.

Now, the model simulated NASCAR at New Hampshire 2020 on Sunday, Aug. 2 10,000 times. Head here to see the complete projected leaderboard.

Top 2020 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 predictions

For the 2020 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, the model is high on Brad Keselowski, even though he's a massive 12-1 long shot in the latest NASCAR at New Hampshire odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The Team Penske veteran comes to New Hampshire on a hot streak, with five straight top-10 performances and three top-five finishes during that span.

His best run came at Kansas last week, when he led 30 laps and was the runner-up, pushing him into second place in the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series standings with 666 points, trailing only Harvick. Now, Keselowski looks to return to victory lane at New Hampshire after he won there in 2014 and has recorded 11 other top-10 performances. With double-digit odds and plenty of momentum, Keselowski is one of the drivers to target in your 2020 NASCAR at New Hampshire bets, according to the model.

And a massive shocker: Kevin Harvick, the top Vegas favorite at 14-5, stumbles and doesn't make it to victory lane. There are far better values in this loaded field. Harvick has four wins in Loudon and has sprinted out to a 97-point lead in the 2020 NASCAR standings.

While he's riding a streak of six consecutive top-five finishes, he hasn't finished better than fourth in the last three races despite starting on the pole in Kansas last week. He's had 20 career top-10 finishes in 36 starts at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, but he's also finished outside the top 20 on 10 occasions.

How to make 2020 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 picks

The model is also targeting four other drivers with 2020 NASCAR at New Hampshire odds of 12-1 or longer to make a serious run at the checkered flag. Anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big. You can only see them here.

So who wins Sunday's 2020 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Check out the latest odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2020 NASCAR at New Hampshire leaderboard, all from the model that has crushed its NASCAR picks and nailed the Daytona 500.

2020 NASCAR at New Hampshire odds (via William Hill)

Kevin Harvick 14-5

Denny Hamlin 11-2

Kyle Busch 11-2

Martin Truex Jr. 15-2

Ryan Blaney 10-1

Brad Keselowski 12-1

Joey Logano 12-1

Chase Elliott 12-1

Aric Almirola 18-1

Kurt Busch 28-1

Erik Jones 30-1

Jimmie Johnson 30-1

Clint Bowyer 40-1

Alex Bowman 40-1

Matt DiBenedetto 40-1

William Byron 50-1

Matt Kenseth 75-1

Christopher Bell 100-1

Ryan Newman 100-1

Cole Custer 100-1

Tyler Reddick 100-1

Austin Dillon 150-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 200-1

Chris Buescher 250-1

Bubba Wallace 300-1

Ryan Preece 1000-1

John Hunter Nemechek 1000-1

Michael McDowell 1500-1

Ty Dillon 2000-1

Daniel Suarez 2500-1

Brennan Poole 5000-1

Timmy Hill 5000-1

Quin Houff 5000-1

JJ Yeley 5000-1

Corey Lajoie 5000-1

Garrett Smithley 5000-1

Joey Gase 5000-1