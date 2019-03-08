NASCAR at Phoenix odds, picks 2019: Model says Kurt Busch surprises at TicketGuardian 500

The NASCAR season kicks into high gear Sunday with the 2019 TicketGuardian 500 at ISM Raceway in Phoenix. The green flag drops at 3:30 p.m. ET. Thirty-six drivers are set to compete in a star-studded field, with the likes of Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin among the big names chasing the checkered flag. Harvick is the Vegas favorite at 9-4, followed closely by Kyle Busch at 7-2 in the latest 2019 TicketGuardian 500 odds. Before locking in any 2019 TicketGuardian 500 picks of your own, be sure to check out the NASCAR at Phoenix predictions and projected leaderboard from SportsLine's proven model.

Developed by DFS pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking factors such as track history and recent results into account.

It made some huge calls in NASCAR last year, including correctly projecting wins for Kyle Busch at Chicago and Martin Truex Jr. at Sonoma. And it's off to a strong start in NASCAR this year, calling Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin a top-four contender and nailing eight of the top 10 drivers at last week's Pennzoil 400, which included putting winner Joey Logano in its projected top five. Anybody who has followed its picks is way up.

McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big events at iconic venues like ISM Raceway are in his blood. His model has now simulated Sunday's 2019 NASCAR at Phoenix race 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

For the 2019 TicketGuardian 500, we can tell you the model is high on Kurt Busch, who makes a strong run at the checkered flag despite going off as a long shot at 30-1 NASCAR odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Busch has had plenty of success at this track, finishing in the top 10 in six of his past nine starts at ISM Raceway. Plus, he has made the top five his past two races: the QuickTrip 500 and Pennzoil 400. Look for him to climb the 2019 TicketGuardian 500 leaderboard in a hurry.

One of the shocking 2019 NASCAR at Phoenix picks from the model: Kevin Harvick, a nine-time winner at ISM Raceway and the top Vegas favorite, makes a strong run but falls short of winning it all.

Harvick has made a career out of getting to the front of the pack consistently at this track. In fact, he has finished in the top 10 in 11 consecutive starts at ISM Raceway.

However, in his last start at Phoenix, he finished in fifth after starting in the pole position and leading for 73 laps. And the sting of not winning in Las Vegas last week after leading 88 laps will be fresh on his mind. Even with his success at Phoenix, there are far better values in this loaded field than the 9-4 premium he's commanding.

The model is also targeting three other drivers with 2019 TicketGuardian 500 odds of 20-1 or longer to make a serious run at winning it all. Anyone who backs these long shots could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 TicketGuardian 500? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Check out the latest 2019 NASCAR at Phoenix odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the full projected leaderboard for the TicketGuardian 500 from the model that has crushed its NASCAR picks.

Kevin Harvick 9-4

Kyle Busch 7-2

Brad Keselowski 7-1

Joey Logano 8-1

Martin Truex Jr. 10-1

Chase Elliott 10-1

Denny Hamlin 15-1

Kyle Larson 20-1

Aric Almirola 20-1

Clint Bowyer 25-1

Erik Jones 25-1

Kurt Busch 30-1

Ryan Blaney 30-1