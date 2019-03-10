NASCAR at Phoenix odds, picks 2019: Model says Kyle Larson surprises at TicketGuardian 500

Sunday's 2019 TicketGuardian 500 promises plenty of excitement for NASCAR fans everywhere. Last year, Kevin Harvick claimed the checkered flag and jump-started his dominant season that saw him record eight victories. Now, he'll look to defend his title at the 2019 NASCAR at Phoenix race, which gets underway at 3:30 p.m. ET from ISM Raceway. Harvick is the Vegas favorite at 9-4 in the latest 2019 TicketGuardian 500 odds. Meanwhile, Kyle Busch (7-2), Brad Keselowski (7-1), Joey Logano (8-1) and Martin Truex Jr. (10-1) are all going off at 10-1 or lower. Ryan Blaney, who won the NASCAR at Phoenix pole, is at 16-1 after opening at 30-1. This year's lineup consists of an extremely talented field of drivers, so before you make any 2019 TicketGuardian 500 picks or enter a daily Fantasy NASCAR tournament on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, be sure to check out the latest 2019 NASCAR at Phoenix projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Developed by DFS pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking factors such as track history and recent results into account.

It made some huge calls in NASCAR last year, including correctly projecting wins for Kyle Busch at Chicago and Martin Truex Jr. at Sonoma. And it's off to a strong start in NASCAR this year, calling Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin a top-four contender and nailing eight of the top 10 drivers at last week's Pennzoil 400, which included putting winner Joey Logano in its projected top five. Anybody who has followed its picks is way up.

McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big events at iconic venues like ISM Raceway are in his blood. His model has now simulated Sunday's 2019 NASCAR at Phoenix race 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

For the 2019 TicketGuardian 500, we can tell you the model is high on Kyle Larson, who makes a strong run at the checkered flag despite going off as a long shot at 20-1 NASCAR odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

At 20-1, Larson is getting monumental value at a track where he's had plenty of success in recent years. In fact, Larson has finished in the top three in three of his last five starts at ISM Raceway. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver will be eager to win his first race at Phoenix.

Larson led 142 of the first 224 laps at this year's QuikTrip 500 in Atlanta and won the first stage. He was seventh at Daytona and closed out last season by cracking the top five in three of his last five races, including Phoenix. He posted the fourth-fastest speed in NASCAR at Phoenix practices on Saturday morning at 137.615 mph. Moreover, one of his four career Cup wins came at Richmond's three-quarters-of-a-mile flat track.

One of the shocking 2019 NASCAR at Phoenix picks from the model: Kevin Harvick, a nine-time winner at ISM Raceway and the top Vegas favorite, makes a strong run but falls short of winning it all.

Harvick has made a career out of getting to the front of the pack consistently at this track. In fact, he has finished in the top 10 in 11 consecutive starts at ISM Raceway.

However, in his last start at Phoenix, he finished in fifth after starting in the pole position and leading for 73 laps. And the sting of not winning in Las Vegas last week after leading 88 laps will be fresh on his mind. Even with his success at Phoenix, there are far better values in this loaded field than the 9-4 premium he's commanding.

Kevin Harvick 9-4

Kyle Busch 7-2

Brad Keselowski 7-1

Joey Logano 8-1

Martin Truex Jr. 10-1

Chase Elliott 10-1

Denny Hamlin 15-1

Ryan Blaney 16-1

Kyle Larson 20-1

Aric Almirola 20-1

Clint Bowyer 25-1

Erik Jones 25-1

Kurt Busch 30-1