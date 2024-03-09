The NASCAR Cup Series season will continue on Sunday with the 2024 Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix Raceway. The one-mile dogleg oval has been a fixture on the NASCAR schedule since 1988 and has hosted two races annually since 2005, including the NASCAR Cup Series championship the last four seasons. Chevrolet swept the two races at Phoenix in 2023 and has also won the first three races of the 2024 season with William Byron, Daniel Suarez and Kyle Larson all finding victory lane already.

The green flag is scheduled to drop at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday and Larson is the 11-2 favorite in the 2024 Shriners Children's 500 odds. He's followed by last year's NASCAR Cup Series champion, Ryan Blaney (7-1), and Byron (15-2) in the 2024 NASCAR at Phoenix odds. Before scouring the 2024 Shriners Children's 500 starting lineup and making any 2024 NASCAR at Phoenix predictions, be sure to see the latest 2024 Shriners Children's 500 picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

McClure's model was red-hot in 2023, nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1) as well as his win in New Hampshire (11-2), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1), Denny Hamlin's triumph in Kansas (6-1) and Kyle Larson's wins at Martinsville (6-1) and the NASCAR All-Star Race (13-2). The model correctly predicted winners in two of the playoff races as well, with Ryan Blaney scoring a 12-1 payout at Talladega and Larson winning at 9-2 in Las Vegas.

Then it called its first winner of the 2024 season last week with Larson in Las Vegas again, scoring a 21-5 payout for SportsLine subscribers. It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 16 winners since 2021, including nine last year alone. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Top 2024 Shriners Children's 500 predictions

For the 2024 Shriners Children's 500, the model is high on Joey Logano, even though he's a 12-1 longshot in the latest 2024 NASCAR at Phoenix odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Logano is already in his 17th NASCAR Cup Series season despite the fact that he won't turn 34 until May and he's a two-time champion with 32 career Cup victories to his name.

Three of those wins have come at Phoenix Raceway, including a win in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship to earn his second title. Logano has won two poles this season and qualified second in Atlanta but he's still dialing in his race day setup. He finished 32nd after leading 45 laps at Daytona and then 28th after leading 27 laps in Atlanta. However, he did notch his first top-10 of the season in Las Vegas last week and he'll be looking to build off that performance at a track where he's experienced a lot of success.

Another massive shocker: William Byron, one of the top Vegas favorites, stumbles big-time and fails to crack the top five. There are far better values in the 2024 Shriners Children's 500 starting lineup. Byron led NASCAR with six victories in 2023 and captured his first Daytona 500 victory earlier this season.

He's an 11-time winner in the NASCAR Cup Series, but he's lost track position in his last two races, starting 11th and finishing 17th in Atlanta then starting fourth and finishing 10th last week in Las Vegas. Byron won the spring race in Phoenix last year, but finished a disappointing fourth after starting first with the title on the line last fall and was outside the top five in his first 10 Cup starts there. See which other drivers to avoid and the rest of the projected NASCAR leaderboard at SportsLine.

2024 Shriners Children's 500 odds, drivers, lineup

Kyle Larson 11-2

Ryan Blaney 7-1

William Byron 15-2

Denny Hamlin 8-1

Ross Chastain 10-1

Christopher Bell 10-1

Kyle Busch 11-1

Martin Truex Jr. 11-1

Joey Logano 12-1

Tyler Reddick 12-1

Chase Elliott 16-1

Ty Gibbs 16-1

Chase Briscoe 20-1

Chris Buescher 20-1

Brad Keselowski 25-1

Bubba Wallace 35-1

Alex Bowman 40-1

Daniel Suarez 75-1

Josh Berry 75-1

Noah Gragson 100-1

Ryan Preece 100-1

Erik Jones 100-1

Michael McDowell 100-1

Austin Dillon 150-1

Austin Cindric 150-1

Corey Lajoie 200-1

John Hunter Nemechek 300-1

Carson Hocevar 300-1

Zane Smith 500-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 500-1

Harrison Burton 500-1

Daniel Hemric 750-1

Justin Haley 750-1

Todd Gilliland 1000-1

Derek Kraus 1500-1

Kaz Grala 2000-1