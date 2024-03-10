Sunday's 2024 Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix Raceway is the fourth race on the NASCAR schedule this season. William Byron is the defending champion of the spring race in Phoenix. Byron led 64 laps to capture his second of six victories in 2023 and is already a winner in 2024, claiming his first career Daytona 500 title to start the season. Byron is now up to 11 career victories and is coming off a career-best third-place finish in the NASCAR standings, but can he capture another win to further establish his championship credentials?

The 26-year-old has made the NASCAR playoffs the last five seasons and is 15-2 in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open odds. Kyle Larson led 201 laps in the spring race last season and scored his first win of the season in Las Vegas last week. Now, he's the 11-2 favorite in the 2024 NASCAR at Phoenix odds with the green flag scheduled to drop at 3:30 p.m. ET. Before scouring the 2024 Shriners Children's 500 starting lineup and making any 2024 NASCAR at Phoenix predictions, be sure to see the latest 2024 Shriners Children's 500 picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

McClure's model was red-hot in 2023, nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1) as well as his win in New Hampshire (11-2), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1), Denny Hamlin's triumph in Kansas (6-1) and Kyle Larson's wins at Martinsville (6-1) and the NASCAR All-Star Race (13-2). The model correctly predicted winners in two of the playoff races as well, with Ryan Blaney scoring a 12-1 payout at Talladega and Larson winning at 9-2 in Las Vegas.

Then it called its first winner of the 2024 season last week with Larson in Las Vegas again, scoring a 21-5 payout for SportsLine subscribers. It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 16 winners since 2021, including nine last year alone. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Top 2024 Shriners Children's 500 predictions

For the 2024 Shriners Children's 500, the model is high on Chase Elliott, even though he's a 16-1 longshot in the latest 2024 NASCAR at Phoenix odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Already in his 10th NASCAR Cup Series season at age 28, Elliott won the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series championship and he's an 18-time winner in NASCAR's top circuit.

However, he's coming off the worst full season of his career, missing seven races because of a broken leg he suffered in a skiing accident, getting penalized significantly for failing a post-race inspection and missing the NASCAR playoffs after a winless year. Elliott is yet to crack the top 10 in 2024 but he hasn't finished worse than 15th in three stars and he did lead 13 laps at Daytona. He's currently seventh in the NASCAR standings and he has a victory and four other top-five finishes in his career at Phoenix.

Another massive shocker: William Byron, one of the top Vegas favorites, stumbles big-time and fails to crack the top five. There are far better values in the 2024 Shriners Children's 500 starting lineup. Byron led NASCAR with six victories in 2023 and captured his first Daytona 500 victory earlier this season.

He's an 11-time winner in the NASCAR Cup Series, but he's lost track position in his last two races, starting 11th and finishing 17th in Atlanta then starting fourth and finishing 10th last week in Las Vegas. Byron won the spring race in Phoenix last year, but finished a disappointing fourth after starting first with the title on the line last fall and was outside the top five in his first 10 Cup starts there. See which other drivers to avoid and the rest of the projected NASCAR leaderboard at SportsLine.

2024 Shriners Children's 500 odds, drivers, lineup

Kyle Larson 11-2

Ryan Blaney 7-1

William Byron 15-2

Denny Hamlin 8-1

Ross Chastain 10-1

Christopher Bell 10-1

Kyle Busch 11-1

Martin Truex Jr. 11-1

Joey Logano 12-1

Tyler Reddick 12-1

Chase Elliott 16-1

Ty Gibbs 16-1

Chase Briscoe 20-1

Chris Buescher 20-1

Brad Keselowski 25-1

Bubba Wallace 35-1

Alex Bowman 40-1

Daniel Suarez 75-1

Josh Berry 75-1

Noah Gragson 100-1

Ryan Preece 100-1

Erik Jones 100-1

Michael McDowell 100-1

Austin Dillon 150-1

Austin Cindric 150-1

Corey Lajoie 200-1

John Hunter Nemechek 300-1

Carson Hocevar 300-1

Zane Smith 500-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 500-1

Harrison Burton 500-1

Daniel Hemric 750-1

Justin Haley 750-1

Todd Gilliland 1000-1

Derek Kraus 1500-1

Kaz Grala 2000-1