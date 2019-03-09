NASCAR at Phoenix: TV schedule, live stream, picks, daily fantasy lineup, qualifying results

Ryan Blaney will start Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at ISM Raceway in Phoenix from the pole after outpacing the field in a qualifying session that featured Daniel Suarez body-slamming Michael McDowell over a spacing dispute

Blaney, who is 30-to-1 to win the race, has never finished higher than eighth at the track despite starting in the top 12 in all six of his starts. The pole is Blaney's second at Phoenix with the first one coming in 2017. Chase Elliott will start on the front row alongside him at 10-to-1. 

Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch are co-favorites to win the race at 9-to-4 per SuperBook USA. Harvick and Busch each won the races last season with Busch winning the most recent event in the NASCAR Playoffs. Harvick has dominated Phoenix in the past, collecting nine Cup Series trophies over the course of his career. Both drivers will start Sunday's race inside the top 8. 

Starting lineup for the TicketGuardian 500

  1. Ryan Blaney
  2. Chase Elliott
  3. Denny Hamlin
  4. Kyle Busch
  5. Brad Keselowski
  6. Alex Bowman
  7. William Byron
  8. Kevin Harvick
  9. Martin Truex Jr.
  10. Erik Jones
  11. Daniel Hemric
  12. Joey Logano
  13. Austin Dillon
  14. Aric Almirola
  15. Jimmie Johnson
  16. Kurt Busch
  17. Paul Menard
  18. Ryan Newman
  19. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  20. Ty Dillon
  21. Ryan Preece
  22. Chris Buescher
  23. Bubba Wallace
  24. Corey LaJoie
  25. Matt DiBenedetto
  26. Clint Bowyer
  27. Michael McDowell
  28. Daniel Suarez
  29. David Ragan
  30. Matt Tifft
  31. Kyle Larson
  32. Landon Cassill
  33. Ross Chastain
  34. Cody Ware
  35. Quin Houff
  36. Bayley Currey

How to watch the TicketGuardian 500

  • Date: Sunday, March 10
  • Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV: FOX
  • StreamingfuboTV, FOX Sports Go
  • Radio: MRN, SiriusXM, NASCAR Radio
  • Location: ISM Raceway - Phoenix, AZ

Our Pick: Kevin Harvick

This one really comes down to two drivers: Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick. Each are the favorite for a reason. However, history suggests that veterans dominate this track up and down. Like we mentioned, Harvick has won nine races here and behind Stewart-Haas Racing equipment, he'll have a car to beat. 

With NASCAR's new aerodynamics package, the racing was designed to be more like 2014. Who won that race? The answer is Harvick. In fact, that was when he was at his most dominant when it comes to Phoenix. Combine that with the fact Ford has dominated the early part of the season and Harvick has yet to clinch a playoff spot and it makes for a pretty good bet at 9-to-4. 

Free DraftKings Lineup

  • Kevin Harvick $12,800
  • Kyle Larson $9,900
  • Ryan Blaney $8,200
  • Ryan Newman $7,100
  • Ryan Preece $6,400
  • Michael McDowell $5,500

Yes, after this miserable body slam we are still putting McDowell in our DFS lineup. After all, he has a lot to prove. 

Looking for more NASCAR wagering advice? Head over to SportsLine for DFS lineups and our proven picks from experts who have made tons in NASCAR. 

