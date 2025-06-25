A frightening incident unfolded on pit road at Pocono Raceway on Sunday when a flying tire struck JP Kealey, the rear tire changer for Shane van Gisbergen's crew. Kealey was knocked to the ground during the pit stop, but still managed to finish his work. He was later hospitalized, according to Skip Flores on the Stacking Pennies podcast. Kealey revealed he suffered cracked ribs and a partially collapsed lung, per Bozi Tatarevic.

Video from inside AJ Allmendinger's car shows him sliding deep into his pit box, accidentally hitting one of his own tire changers and sending the tire flying toward Van Gisbergen's crew as the No. 88 car was pitting simultaneously. The tire struck Kealey, driving his air gun into his right side. The impact then pushed Kealey into the rear left side of the No. 88 car as he fell to the ground.

After a few seconds, Kealey managed to get back on his feet and complete the stop, but he was later shown in visible pain during the broadcast of The Great American Getaway 400. Van Gisbergen, coming off a win at the Viva Mexico 250 in Mexico City, went on to finish 31st at Pocono.

Trackhouse Racing has named Noel "Bud" Merrill Jr. as the substitute rear tire changer for the No. 88 crew ahead of this weekend's Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Kealey is a former professional lacrosse player for the New England Blackwolves and Buffalo Bandits who played collegiately at Robert Morris. He was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2017 National Lacrosse League Draft.

Kealey spent his early years with Trackhouse on loan to various Truck and Xfinity teams, including a stint with Kaulig Racing in the Cup Series. He served as Allmendinger's rear tire changer in the No. 16 car last season before being promoted to Trackhouse's No. 88 crew this year following Van Gisbergen's full-time move to Cup.