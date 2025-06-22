Pocono Raceway has been a fixture on the NASCAR schedule since 1974 and "The Tricky Triangle" will take center stage once again when it hosts Sunday's 2025 The Great American Getaway 400. Shane van Gisbergen is coming off a win in Mexico City last week, but the 36-year-old from New Zealand is still searching for his first career top-10 away from a road course or street course. He's a +14000 longshot in the 2025 NASCAR at Pocono odds. You can also get him at +800 to record a top-10 finish in the latest NASCAR props from Caesars Sportsbook, where you can also double your winnings on your next 10 bets after your first $1 wager with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code.

Meanwhile, Denny Hamlin is the +500 favorite in the 2025 Great American Getaway 400 odds as a seven-time winner at Pocono. The green flag drops at 2 p.m. ET and the race is scheduled for 160 laps around the 2.5-mile tri-oval. Before entering any 2025 The Great American Getaway 400 picks, NASCAR DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, or locking in NASCAR props on sites like PrizePicks, Sleeper Fantasy, and Underdog Fantasy, be sure to see the latest 2025 NASCAR at Pocono predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model began its 2025 season by calling Chase Elliott to win for a +300 payout at the Clash at Bowman Gray and was also high on Byron as a +2000 longshot at Daytona. Then it predicted Kyle Larson's win in Miami for a +350 payout, Christopher Bell's +600 triumph in the NASCAR All-Star Race, Denny Hamlin's +650 victory in Michigan and Shane van Gisbergen's +330 victory in Mexico. In 2024, it nailed Larson to win in Las Vegas for a 21-5 sports betting payout and predicted Denny Hamlin's wins in Bristol at 5-1 and Richmond at 17-4.

It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 23 winners since 2021. Anyone who followed its lead on betting apps and sportsbooks on those NASCAR picks could have seen huge returns. New users also have the opportunity to take advantage of the latest Bet365 promo code, Caesars Sportsbook promo code and Fanatics Sportsbook promo code.

Now, the model simulated the 2025 Great American Getaway 400 10,000 times. Head to SportsLine to see the complete projected NASCAR at Pocono leaderboard.

Top 2025 The Great American Getaway 400 predictions

For Sunday's 2025 The Great American Getaway 400, the model is high on Ty Gibbs, even though he's a +2000 longshot in the latest 2025 NASCAR at Pocono odds from BetMGM. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday and first-time users can also get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses with this BetMGM promo code.

It has been a whirlwind for the 22-year-old racing prodigy, as he won NASCAR Xfinity Series Rookie of the Year in 2021, the Xfinity title in 2022 and then NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year honors in 2023. In 2024, he made the NASCAR playoffs for the first time, but was eliminated in the first round. Now, he's lagging behind in the postseason chase. Luckily, he has proven speed at Pocono, finishing fifth there in 2023 and winning the pole and leading 21 laps on "The Tricky Triangle" in 2024 before an engine failure led to a 27th-place finish.

The model has also revealed a shocking NASCAR prop for Sunday: Christopher Bell finishes top five for a +135 payout. He's a potentially a strong value pick for your Pocono NASCAR prop bets and you can potentially add even more value with the latest FanDuel promo code.

After a second-place finish in Mexico City last weekend, Bell has three runner-up finishes to go with his three victories and he's one of only three drivers to reach that landmark so far in 2025. He's third in the 2025 NASCAR standings entering this week and Toyota have been the dominant force recently at Pocono. They've won eight of the last 12 NASCAR Cup Series races at "The Tricky Triangle" and Bell is also getting more and more comfortable on the 2.5-mile tri-oval. He's finished fourth, sixth and 12th over the last three races at Pocono and has three top-six finishes there now in his career. See which other drivers to avoid and the rest of the projected NASCAR leaderboard at SportsLine.

How to make 2025 NASCAR at Pocono picks

The model is also targeting three other drivers with Pocono NASCAR odds of 15-1 or longer to make a serious run at the checkered flag. Anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big. You can see all of the model's NASCAR picks, props, and projected leaderboard over at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2025 Great American Getaway 400, and which longshots are must-backs? Check out the latest 2025 NASCAR at Pocono odds below, then visit SportsLine now to see the full NASCAR Pocono projected leaderboard, all from the model that has nailed 23 winners, and find out.

2025 NASCAR Pocono odds, drivers, lineup

See the full NASCAR at Pocono picks at SportsLine

Denny Hamlin +500

Ryan Blaney +700

Kyle Larson +750

William Byron +750

Christopher Bell +1000

Tyler Reddick +1200

Chase Elliott +1500

Joey Logano +1800

Ty Gibbs +1900

Chris Buescher +2100

Brad Keselowski +2100

Ross Chastain +2400

Carson Hocevar +2500

Chase Briscoe +2800

Kyle Busch +2900

Bubba Wallace +3100

Alex Bowman +3400

Josh Berry +4200

Ryan Preece +5000

Austin Cindric +5000

Erik Jones +5000

Ricky Stenhouse +5500

Daniel Suarez +6000

AJ Allmendinger +10000

Zane Smith +10000

Michael McDowell +10000

Shane van Gisbergen +14000

Noah Gragson +14000

John Hunter Nemechek +21000

Austin Dillon +21000

Todd Gilliland +21000

Justin Haley +21000

Cole Custer +21000

Riley Herbst +25000

Ty Dillon +34000

Brennan Poole +50000

Cody Ware +50000