NASCAR at Pocono starting lineup, times, TV schedule, live stream: Daniel Suarez wins pole for Gander Outdoors 400

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series returns to Pocono Raceway for a second time this season on Sunday afternoon. Green flag is scheduled to fly at 2:30 p.m. ET as drivers look to keep pace with the "Big 3" of Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch.

Harvick took the checkered flag last week at New Hampshire, with Truex getting it done the week prior. Before that, it was Kyle Busch making the trip to Victory Lane at Chicagoland. Together, NASCAR's top three drivers have accounted for 15 wins in the season's first 20 races. If a new driver can win on Sunday, they'd join those drivers plus Austin Dillon, Clint Bowyer, Joey Logano and Erik Jones in the Round of 16.

Who are some of those drivers? Here's a look at the winless drivers this season who have also taken the trip to Victory Lane at the Tricky Triangle.

Ryan Blaney

Chris Buescher

Kurt Busch

Denny Hamlin

Jimmie Johnson

Kasey Kahne

Brad Keselowski

Ryan Newman

Now let's take a look at some more storylines, as well as viewing information for Sunday's race.

How to watch the Gander Outdoors 400

Location: Pocono Raceway

Date: Sunday, July 29

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Length: 160 laps/400 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 50

Stage 2: Ends on lap 100

Final stage: Scheduled for lap 160

TV: NBCSN

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Starting lineup for Gander Outdoors 400

Daniel Suarez Denny Hamlin Erik Jones Brad Keselowski Jamie McMurray Chase Elliott Kurt Busch Martin Truex Jr. Ryan Newman Alex Bowman Matt Kenseth Chris Buescher Michael McDowell AJ Allmendinger Ty Dillon David Ragan Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Matt DiBenedetto Jeffrey Earnhardt JJ Yeley Corey LaJoie Gray Gaulding Kyle Weatherman Landon Cassill Reed Sorenson BJ McLeod Timmy Hill Kyle Busch Kevin Harvick Joey Logano Clint Bowyer Kyle Larson Ryan Blaney Aric Almirola Jimmie Johnson Paul Menard Austin Dillon William Byron Bubba Wallace Kasey Kahne

Big 3 keeps on rolling

A trio of drivers has posted four wins or more through the first 20 races of the year seven times in NASCAR Cup Series history, including in 2018. Harvick leads the group with six, followed by Busch's five and Truex's four. The last time this happened was nearly 20 years ago when Dale Jarrett, Jeff Burton and Jeff Gordon accomplished the feat.

As for this weekend, let's begin with the defending Pocono winner Truex. His trip to Victory Lane in June was the second of his career, and he's in a strong position to get a third this time around. In addition to his two wins, over his career Truex has started from the front row three consecutive times (2016-17) and led 83 laps in the last four races.

Let's move on to Harvick, last week's winner. Believe it or not, Pocono is one of two tracks (Kentucky being the other) that he hasn't won yet in his Cup Series career. However, he finished fourth in June in his 35th start at the Tricky Triangle, and he has four runner-up finishes in his career as well. Last week's win was his sixth top-five finish in the past seven races, so he certainly has momentum.

Finally we have Kyle Busch. Last season, Busch won the Gander Outdoors 400 but like Harvick hasn't been great at Pocono over his entire career. Last year's win was his only trip to Victory Lane at the track, but he's finished in the top 10 there four consecutive times, so there's reason to believe his track record is on the upswing. Busch also compares to Harvick in that he's finished in the top five in seven of his last eight races.

Former champs hoping for Pocono magic

We spend so much time talking about the "Big 3," but there are still plenty of former champions looking to secure their spot in the Round of 16 this weekend. Four former champs -- Jimmie Johnson, Brad Keselowski, Kurt Busch and Matt Kenseth -- are still seeking their first win of the season. One thing to note: even if Kenseth wins, he will not earn a spot in the playoffs due to his part-time status.

Kurt Busch is arguably the driver with the most momentum heading into this race. A botched pit stop towards the end of last week's race may have actually cost him the win. His track record at Pocono is nothing to sleep on, either. Of the four winless champs, he is the most recent winner at the Tricky Triangle, having done so in June of 2016. He also has seven top 10s in his last 11 races there.

Moving on to Keselowski, he won at Pocono back in July of 2011. Like Busch, he's been successful in recent efforts with six top-five finishes in his last six races there. In July of 2015 and 2016, Keselowski even went on to finish as the runner-up.

Johnson has had a rough go of things at Pocono lately, with three DNFs in his past five races, but he still knows his way around the tunnel turn. The No. 48 driver has three wins and four Busch Pole awards at the track, finishing eighth earlier this season. Could Sunday be the day Johnson finally rights the ship?

Denny's best shot?

Hamlin had a disappointing run at New Hampshire last week by his standards, but fortunately for him Pocono is another track where he typically thrives. The No. 11 driver actually leads all active drivers in wins at the track with four, and a trip to Victory Lane on Sunday would tie him with Bill Elliott for second-most wins at the track. Jeff Gordon is the overall leader with six.

If the Round of 16 were to begin today, Hamlin would be in safely on merit. But as the playoffs approach, the only way to secure a spot is to win without penalty. Behind Hamlin in the standings -- also in the playoffs on merit -- are Aric Almirola, Johnson, Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman.

Blaney returns to scene of first win

Ryan Blaney has easily become one of the most popular young drivers in the sport, and a lot of that began with his checkered flag at Pocono last season. The 24-year-old No. 12 Penske driver hasn't won since, but does have four top-11 finishes in five Pocono starts. Let's not forget he also won pole there in June; his team should be well aware of the possibility of a win.

Despite a slew of DNFs earlier in the year, Blaney may have turned the corner. He pulled in a seventh-place finish at New Hampshire last week and was runner-up at Kentucky two weeks ago. Watch out for Blaney as a surprise pick to win this weekend.