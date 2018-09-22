NASCAR at Richmond 2018 odds, picks: Advanced model reveals surprising Playoffs predictions for Federated Auto Parts 400

The 2018 Federated Auto Parts 400 gets underway at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Richmond Raceway, and also marks the second event of the 2018 NASCAR playoffs. Sixteen drivers qualified for NASCAR's postseason, and while other contenders will be in the field, all eyes will be on the Chase for the Monster Energy Cup title. Kyle Busch is the favorite in the latest 2018 NASCAR at Richmond odds at 11-5. He's followed closely by Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick at 4-1, while Brad Keselowski, who has won three races in a row, is going off at 7-1. Before you lock in your final 2018 NASCAR at Richmond picks, be sure to check out what Mike McClure has to say.

McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big racing events like this are in his blood, and his model has been crushing its 2018 NASCAR picks.

It's made some huge calls in NASCAR late in the year, including correctly projecting wins for Kyle Busch at Chicago and Truex Jr. at Sonoma. It also nailed three of the top four finishers at Michigan, and had Keselowski in its projected top three for his huge win in Vegas to open up the playoffs. Anybody following its picks this season is up huge.

Now that the 2018 Federated Auto Parts 400 field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

One pick we'll give away for NASCAR at Richmond 2018: The model says Keselowski won't pick up his fourth straight victory, and instead has to settle for a finish outside the top three.

Keselowski comes into this race with undeniable momentum, but only finished eighth at Richmond in the spring race this year. He has one career win at this track, and that came in 2014. His average finish is 14th, so don't expect him to pick up four in a row this week.

Another shocker: Denny Hamlin, going off at 8-1 in the 2018 Federated Auto Parts 400 odds, finishes in the top three even though he only has the fifth-best odds.

He finished 32nd at Vegas last week, putting him in huge danger of missing the cut for the next round of the 2018 NASCAR playoffs. That means he desperately needs a win this week. He's run extremely well at his home track in Virginia, leading all active racers in laps led with almost 1,700. He's a NASCAR at Richmond value pick you should be all over this week.



