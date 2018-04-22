NASCAR at Richmond LIVE updates, Joey Logano battles back to reclaim lead, win second stage
Clint Bowyer made a hard push to take a second stage lead, but Logano's stubbornness paid off
Ready for some NASCAR in primetime? More short-track racing is on the slate as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to Richmond for a Saturday night race under the lights. Kyle Busch will be seeking his third-straight win while others look to join him, Kevin Harvick, Clint Bowyer, Austin Dillon and Martin Truex Jr. in the playoffs.
Scroll down for information on how to watch below, and follow along with all of the action with our LIVE updates.
Logano wins uneventful Stage 1
It's was an uneventful Stage 1 at Richmond, with Joey Logano leading after 100 laps. It's been a rotating door in second and third place, and although the pace was extremely slow on the short track, it took over 100 laps to get a caution flag. Car trouble has been minimal to this point, and Aric Almirola is currently hot on Logano's tail with Kurt Busch in third.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is running a wild race so far, ending up in ninth place after a gutsy first stage. Logano led the pack off of pit row after a slow pit stop for the first caution flag of the race.
Logano fights to take Stage 2 from Clint Bowyer
Kurt Busch reached a career milestone during a slightly more exciting second stage, leading his 9,000th career lap. However, Clint Bowyer made a push to take the lead for a significant amount of the second stage, breaking up a party between Busch and his brother Kyle. Busch and Logano fought for second place for most of the stage, before Logano finally overtook Bowyer at the end of the stage for his second stage win not only of the race, but also of the season.
It was another clean stage, as we had green flags all the way through, and it's shaping up to a be an overall clean race on a nice night in Richmond as Logano looks for his first Monster Energy series win of the season.
How to watch the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway
Location: Richmond Raceway
Date: Saturday, April 21
Time: 6:30 p.m. ET (qualifying set for Friday at 5:30pm ET on FS1)
Length: 400 laps/300 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 100
Stage 2: Ends on lap 200
Final stage: Scheduled for lap 500
TV: FOX
Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Starting lineup
Here is the starting lineup for the Toyota Owners 400 (car number in parentheses):
1. (78) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota
2. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet
3. (22) Joey Logano, Ford
4. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota
5. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet
6. (41) Kurt Busch, Ford
7. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota
8. (1) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet
9. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet
10. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford
11. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet
12. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford
13. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford
14. (31) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet
15. (38) David Ragan, Ford
16. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford
17. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet
18. (43) Darrell Wallace Jr., Chevrolet
19. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet
20. (21) Paul Menard, Ford
21. (6) Trevor Bayne, Ford
22. (8) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet
23. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet
24. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford
25. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford
26. (19) Daniel Suarez, Toyota
27. (32) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford
28. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford
29. (95) Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet
30. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet
31. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet
32. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota
33. (47) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet
34. (23) Gray Gaulding, Toyota
35. (72) Cole Whitt, Chevrolet
36. (00) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet
37. (55) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet
38. (51) Harrison Rhodes, Chevrolet
Odds to win the 2018 Toyota Owners 400
Betting odds for Saturday's race presented by VegasInsider.com
- Kyle Busch 7/2
- Kevin Harvick 9/2
- Denny Hamlin 13/1
- Kyle Larson 13/2
- Martin Truex Jr. 15/1
- Brad Keselowski 10/1
- Chase Elliott 12/1
- Joey Logano 12/1
- Erik Jones 18/1
- Clint Bowyer 20/1
- Jimmie Johnson 20/1
- Kurt Busch 25/1
- Ryan Blaney 25/1
- Aric Almirola 40/1
- Alex Bowman 60/1
- Ryan Newman 60/1
- Daniel Suarez 100/1
- Jamie McMurray 100/1
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 100/1
