NASCAR at Richmond LIVE updates, Joey Logano battles back to reclaim lead, win second stage

Ready for some NASCAR in primetime? More short-track racing is on the slate as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to Richmond for a Saturday night race under the lights. Kyle Busch will be seeking his third-straight win while others look to join him, Kevin Harvick, Clint Bowyer, Austin Dillon and Martin Truex Jr. in the playoffs.

Logano wins uneventful Stage 1

It's was an uneventful Stage 1 at Richmond, with Joey Logano leading after 100 laps. It's been a rotating door in second and third place, and although the pace was extremely slow on the short track, it took over 100 laps to get a caution flag. Car trouble has been minimal to this point, and Aric Almirola is currently hot on Logano's tail with Kurt Busch in third.

.@joeylogano continues to fight through lapped traffic, which has allowed @KurtBusch to close in on him.



Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is running a wild race so far, ending up in ninth place after a gutsy first stage. Logano led the pack off of pit row after a slow pit stop for the first caution flag of the race.

Logano fights to take Stage 2 from Clint Bowyer

Kurt Busch reached a career milestone during a slightly more exciting second stage, leading his 9,000th career lap. However, Clint Bowyer made a push to take the lead for a significant amount of the second stage, breaking up a party between Busch and his brother Kyle. Busch and Logano fought for second place for most of the stage, before Logano finally overtook Bowyer at the end of the stage for his second stage win not only of the race, but also of the season.

It was another clean stage, as we had green flags all the way through, and it's shaping up to a be an overall clean race on a nice night in Richmond as Logano looks for his first Monster Energy series win of the season.

How to watch the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway

Location: Richmond Raceway

Date: Saturday, April 21

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET (qualifying set for Friday at 5:30pm ET on FS1)

Length: 400 laps/300 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 100

Stage 2: Ends on lap 200

Final stage: Scheduled for lap 500

TV: FOX

TV: FOX

Starting lineup

Here is the starting lineup for the Toyota Owners 400 (car number in parentheses):

1. (78) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota

2. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet

3. (22) Joey Logano, Ford

4. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota

5. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet

6. (41) Kurt Busch, Ford

7. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota

8. (1) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet

9. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet

10. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford

11. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet

12. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford

13. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford

14. (31) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet

15. (38) David Ragan, Ford

16. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford

17. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet

18. (43) Darrell Wallace Jr., Chevrolet

19. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet

20. (21) Paul Menard, Ford

21. (6) Trevor Bayne, Ford

22. (8) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet

23. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet

24. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford

25. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford

26. (19) Daniel Suarez, Toyota

27. (32) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford

28. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford

29. (95) Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet

30. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet

31. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet

32. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota

33. (47) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet

34. (23) Gray Gaulding, Toyota

35. (72) Cole Whitt, Chevrolet

36. (00) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet

37. (55) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet

38. (51) Harrison Rhodes, Chevrolet

Odds to win the 2018 Toyota Owners 400



