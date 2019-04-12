NASCAR at Richmond odds, picks 2019: Model says Aric Almirola surprises at Toyota Owners 400

The 2019 NASCAR season is over 20 percent complete after Kyle Busch captured the Food City 500 last week at Bristol. This week, the NASCAR schedule heads to Richmond Raceway, a 0.75-mile oval with minimal banking. The 2019 Toyota Owners 400 takes place on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET, the third short-track event in the last four weeks. The short track seemingly favors Kyle Busch, who has more short-track wins than any active driver in NASCAR with 16. That includes six victories at Richmond, which is why he's the 2-1 favorite in the latest 2019 Toyota Owners 400 odds. There are seven other drivers with 2019 NASCAR at Richmond odds between 7-1 and 12-1, however, so there are a number of intriguing options in the starting grid. With that in mind, you'll want to see the 2019 Toyota Owners 400 picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Developed by DFS pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking factors such as track history and recent results into account.

The model is off to a strong start in NASCAR this year, calling Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin a top-four contender from the start. It nailed eight of the top 10 drivers at the Pennzoil 400, which included putting winner Joey Logano in its projected top five. It also nailed Busch's huge win at Bristol last week. Anybody who has followed its picks is way up.

McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big events at iconic venues like Richmond Raceway are in his blood. Now, his model simulated the 2019 Toyota Owners 400 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

For NASCAR at Richmond 2019, we can tell you the model is high on Aric Almirola, who makes a strong run at the checkered flag despite going off as a long shot at 20-1 NASCAR at Richmond odds.

The 35-year-old finished fifth at Richmond Raceway his last time out and is off to a solid start in 2019 with six top-10 finishes in eight starts. As a result, he has climbed all the way to ninth in the 2019 NASCAR standings. Almirola finished ninth at Martinsville last month and has been running well at short tracks lately, which gives him intriguing value for the Toyota Owners 400.

Last year in the fall race at Richmond, Almirola zoomed to a fifth place finish after starting in seventh. In the spring race two years ago, he finished ninth. He also took fourth at this track in 2015 after starting in 24th. Almirola is a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

And a massive shocker: Martin Truex Jr., one of the top Vegas favorites at 7-1, doesn't even crack the top five. There are far better values in a loaded 2019 NASCAR at Richmond lineup.

The 39-year-old veteran is sitting at seventh in the standings, but he's tapered off recently. Truex finished 12th at Texas Motor Speedway and then struggled last week at Bristol, finishing 17th. In his career, Truex hasn't fared very well at Richmond Raceway either. In fact, he's finished in the top five just three times in 26 career starts at the track.

The model is also targeting three other drivers with 2019 Toyota Owners 400 odds of 20-1 or longer to make a serious run at winning it all. Anyone who backs these long shots could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Toyota Owners 400? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Check out the latest 2019 NASCAR at Richmond odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected leaderboard for the 2019 Toyota Owners 400, all from the model that has crushed its NASCAR picks.

Kyle Busch 2-1

Kevin Harvick 7-1

Brad Keselowski 7-1

Joey Logano 7-1

Martin Truex Jr. 7-1

Denny Hamlin 10-1

Ryan Blaney 12-1

Chase Elliott 12-1

Clint Bowyer 20-1

Kyle Larson 20-1

Aric Almirola 20-1

Kurt Busch 25-1

Erik Jones 30-1

Jimmie Johnson 30-1