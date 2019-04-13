NASCAR at Richmond odds, picks 2019: Model says Clint Bowyer surprises at Toyota Owners 400

NASCAR's run of short tracks continues as the 2019 Toyota Owners 400 takes place under the lights of Richmond Raceway at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. This 0.75-mile track is slightly longer than the half-mile track last week at Bristol, but after Kyle Busch won that event, it isn't surprising to see him installed as the heavy 2-1 favorite in the latest 2019 Toyota Owners 400 odds. The next drivers are at 7-1, but with eight total drivers at 12-1 or shorter odds, there are plenty of intriguing contenders to consider when making NASCAR at Richmond picks. Before locking in any 2019 Toyota Owners 400 picks of your own, be sure to see the NASCAR predictions from the proven projection model at SportsLine.

Developed by DFS pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking factors such as track history and recent results into account.

The model is off to a strong start in NASCAR this year, calling Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin a top-four contender from the start. It nailed eight of the top 10 drivers at the Pennzoil 400, which included putting winner Joey Logano in its projected top five. It also nailed Busch's huge win at Bristol last week. Anybody who has followed its picks is way up.

McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big events at iconic venues like Richmond Raceway are in his blood. Now, his model simulated the 2019 Toyota Owners 400 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

For NASCAR at Richmond 2019, we can tell you the model is high on Clint Bowyer, who makes a strong run at taking the checkered flag despite going off at 20-1 NASCAR at Richmond odds.

Bowyer has had plenty of success at Richmond with consecutive top-10 finishes. And he was particularly strong in this event last year, leading 45 laps as he surged inside the top 10 despite starting 16th. That's been a regular pattern for Bowyer, who has 11 top-10 finishes at Richmond in the past decade. He's shown he can win it all as well with titles in 2012 and 2008. His track record shows he has the ability to climb the NASCAR at Richmond leaderboard quickly, so confidently lock him in at a 20-1 discount Saturday evening.

And a massive shocker: Martin Truex Jr., one of the top Vegas favorites at 7-1, doesn't even crack the top five. There are far better values in a loaded 2019 NASCAR at Richmond lineup.

The 39-year-old veteran is sitting at seventh in the standings, but he's tapered off recently. Truex finished 12th at Texas Motor Speedway and then struggled last week at Bristol, finishing 17th. In his career, Truex hasn't fared very well at Richmond Raceway either. In fact, he's finished in the top five just three times in 26 career starts at the track.

The model is also targeting three other drivers with 2019 Toyota Owners 400 odds of 20-1 or longer to make a serious run at winning it all. Anyone who backs these long shots could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Toyota Owners 400? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Check out the latest 2019 NASCAR at Richmond odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected leaderboard for the 2019 Toyota Owners 400, all from the model that has crushed its NASCAR picks.

Kyle Busch 2-1

Kevin Harvick 7-1

Brad Keselowski 7-1

Joey Logano 7-1

Martin Truex Jr. 7-1

Denny Hamlin 10-1

Ryan Blaney 12-1

Chase Elliott 12-1

Clint Bowyer 20-1

Kyle Larson 20-1

Aric Almirola 20-1

Kurt Busch 25-1

Erik Jones 30-1

Jimmie Johnson 30-1