We're already six races into the 2024 NASCAR schedule and drivers will make their first of two trips to Richmond Raceway for the 2024 Toyota Owners 400 on Sunday. The green flag will drop at 7 p.m. ET and the race is scheduled for 400 laps around the 0.75-mile, D-shaped oval that first appeared on the NASCAR schedule in 1953. Sunday's race will be the 135th held at Richmond in the NASCAR Cup Series and Joe Gibbs Racing has won nine of the last 16 races held on the iconic short track.

Denny Hamlin won the first short-track race of the year at Bristol and the four-time winner at Richmond is a 17-4 co-favorite with teammate Christopher Bell in the 2024 Toyota Owners 400 odds. Their teammates Martin Truex Jr. (6-1) and Ty Gibbs (8-1) follow on the 2024 NASCAR at Richmond odds board, while Kyle Larson (10-1) is the first person outside the Gibbs garage to appear on the board. Before making any 2024 NASCAR at Richmond predictions, be sure to see the latest 2024 Toyota Owners 400 picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

McClure's model was red-hot in 2023, nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1) as well as his win in New Hampshire (11-2), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1), Denny Hamlin's triumph in Kansas (6-1) and Kyle Larson's wins at Martinsville (6-1) and the NASCAR All-Star Race (13-2). The model correctly predicted winners in two of the playoff races as well, with Ryan Blaney scoring a 12-1 payout at Talladega and Larson winning at 9-2 in Las Vegas.

Then it called its first winner of the 2024 season with Larson in Las Vegas for a 21-5 payout and predicted a Hamlin win in Bristol at 5-1. It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 17 winners since 2021, including nine last year alone. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Top 2024 Toyota Owners 400 predictions

For the 2024 Toyota Owners 400, the model is high on Tyler Reddick, even though he's a 14-1 longshot in the latest 2024 NASCAR at Richmond odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 28-year-old has made the NASCAR playoffs the last three seasons and racked up the first five wins of his NASCAR Cup Series career over the last two years. He's coming off a career-best sixth-place finish in the NASCAR standings last year and is 10th entering this weekend.

Reddick won the pole last fall at Richmond and led 81 laps before a disappointing 16th-place finish. He hasn't managed a top 10 on the "World's Fastest Short Track" in a Cup car. However, he did have three top-10s at Richmond in the Xfinity Series, where he won two championships, and never finished worse than 17th in five starts in Richmond at that level.

Another massive shocker: Martin Truex Jr., a three-time winner at Richmond and one of the top Vegas favorites, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top five. There are far better values in the 2024 Richmond NASCAR starting lineup. Truex won the 2017 NASCAR Cup Series championship and is the points leader entering the week but he's only finished better than fifth once this season.

Truex has also finished outside the top 10 in the NASCAR standings in each of the last two seasons, failing to make the postseason entirely after suffering his first winless season 2014 in 2022. Truex was outside the top 10 during the spring race at Richmond last season and hasn't finished better than seventh in his last three starts at the historic short track. See which other drivers to avoid and the rest of the projected NASCAR leaderboard at SportsLine.

The model is also targeting two other drivers with 2024 NASCAR at Richmond odds longer than 10-1 to make a serious run at the checkered flag.

2024 Toyota Owners 400 odds, drivers, lineup

Denny Hamlin 17-4

Christopher Bell 17-4

Martin Truex Jr. 6-1

Ty Gibbs 8-1

Kyle Larson 10-1

William Byron 12-1

Brad Keselowski 12-1

Chris Buescher 12-1

Tyler Reddick 14-1

Ryan Blaney 16-1

Chase Elliott 18-1

Kyle Busch 18-1

Ross Chastain 20-1

Joey Logano 25-1

Bubba Wallace 45-1

Alex Bowman 50-1

Chase Briscoe 60-1

Austin Dillon 75-1

Josh Berry 100-1

Noah Gragson 100-1

Ryan Preece 100-1

Daniel Suarez 100-1

Michael McDowell 100-1

John Hunter Nemechek 125-1

Erik Jones 125-1

Carson Hocevar 125-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 150-1

Austin Cindric 250-1

Corey Lajoie 350-1

Todd Gilliland 500-1

Justin Haley 1000-1

Ty Dillon 2000-1

Harrison Burton 2000-1

Daniel Hemric 2000-1

Zane Smith 2000-1

Kaz Grala 5000-1