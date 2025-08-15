After a win last week at Watkins Glen, Shane van Gisbergen joins Denny Hamlin as the only two drivers this season with four wins in the NASCAR Cup Series. However, van Gisbergen won't see another road course (where he's collected all his wins) until the Round of 12 in the 2025 NASCAR Playoffs and Hamlin will enter the 2025 Cook Out 400 on Saturday as a five-time winner at Richmond Raceway. Hamlin is the +400 favorite in the 2025 Cook Out 400 odds while van Gisbergen is a +25000 longshot. Hamlin's teammate Christopher Bell is listed at +450 in the NASCAR at Richmond odds while current points leader William Byron is listed at +850.

The green flag will drop at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday night, and the race is scheduled for 400 laps around the D-shaped oval that measures three-quarters of a mile that first appeared on the NASCAR schedule in 1953. Before entering any 2025 Cook Out 400 picks, be sure to see the latest 2025 NASCAR at Richmond predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

McClure's model began the 2025 season by calling Chase Elliott's win in the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray for a +300 payout. Then it went on to predict Kyle Larson in Miami (+350), Christopher Bell's NASCAR All-Star Race win (+600), Denny Hamlin's win in Michigan (+650), Shane van Gisbergen's win in Mexico City (+330), Elliott's win in Atlanta (+1500) and van Gisbergen again in Chicago (+150), Sonoma (+125) and Watkins Glen (+135).

All told, the model has nailed nine winners this year and a whopping 27 winners since 2021. Anyone who followed its lead on betting apps and sportsbooks on those NASCAR picks could have seen huge returns. New users can also target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets instantly plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket:

Now, the model simulated the 2025 Cook Out 400 10,000 times. Head to SportsLine to see the complete projected NASCAR at Richmond leaderboard.

Top 2025 Cook Out 400 predictions

For Saturday's 2025 Cook Out 400, the model is high on Chase Briscoe, even though he's listed for as high as +1600 in the latest 2025 NASCAR at Richmond odds odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

After making the NASCAR playoffs in two of the last three seasons for Stewart Haas Racing, Briscoe signed with Joe Gibbs Racing this offseason and he'll make the postseason once again after scoring a win at Pocono. He's eighth in the NASCAR standings entering the week and has been particularly strong over the last two months.

In addition to his win on the Tricky Triangle, Briscoe was the runner-up at Sonoma, Dover and Iowa and recorded another top-five last week at Watkins Glen. Find the best price at DraftKings, but also be sure check out the latest bet365 bonus code to get $150 in bonus bets after placing a $5 bet.

The model has also revealed a shocking NASCAR prop for this weekend: Kyle Busch finishes top 10 for a +135 payout. He's a potentially a strong value pick for your Richmond NASCAR prop bets at FanDuel.

Busch is 102 points behind bubble boy Chris Buescher with only two races remaining in the regular season, so he'll need a win to earn his way back into the NASCAR playoffs. He is, however, a six-time winner at Richmond Raceway and it's the track that he's arguably been the most consistent on throughout his career.

The 40-year-old has recorded 28 top-10 finishes in 38 career Cup starts there and also has six victories and 20 top-10 finishes in 23 career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts there. See which other drivers to back and the rest of the projected NASCAR leaderboard at SportsLine and new users can check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get $150 in bonus bets instantly at Fanduel if your $5 bet wins:

How to make 2025 NASCAR at Richmond picks

The model is also targeting three other drivers with Richmond NASCAR odds of 16-1 or longer to make a serious run at the checkered flag. Anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big. You can see all of the model's NASCAR picks, props, and projected leaderboard over at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2025 Cook Out 400, and which longshots are must-backs? Check out the latest 2025 NASCAR at Richmond odds below, then visit SportsLine now to see the full NASCAR Richmond projected leaderboard, all from the model that has nailed 27 winners, and find out.

2025 NASCAR Richmond odds, drivers, lineup

See the full NASCAR at Richmond picks at SportsLine

(odds via DraftKings subject to change)

Denny Hamlin +400

Christopher Bell +450

Kyle Larson +750

William Byron +850

Joey Logano +900

Ryan Blaney +1100

Chase Briscoe +1600

Chase Elliott +1800

Chris Buescher +2000

Ross Chastain +2200

Brad Keselowski +2200

Tyler Reddick +2500

Kyle Busch +2800

Austin Dillon +2800

Ty Gibbs +3500

Josh Berry +3500

Bubba Wallace +3500

Carson Hocevar +3500

Alex Bowman +4000

Ryan Preece +5000

Daniel Suarez +7000

Austin Cindric +7500

Corey Heim +9000

Erik Jones +10000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +10000

John Hunter Nemechek +17000

Michael McDowell +20000

Noah Gragson +20000

AJ Allmendinger +20000

Zane Smith +25000

Shane van Gisbergen +25000

Todd Gilliland +30000

Jesse Love +30000

Cole Custer +40000

Justin Haley +40000

Riley Herbst +50000

Ty Dillon +50000

Cody Ware +100000