NASCAR at Richmond results, standings, highlights: Kyle Busch wins third straight

Martin Truex Jr. looked like he might get his first short-track win, but he wasn't able to pull it off

Martin Truex Jr. looked like he might finally win on a short track for the first time in his career, but it wasn't meant to be. Kyle Busch took the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond after a Truex Jr. pit stop took four seconds too long and he was bumped, forcing him into pit row for a tune-up once again. It was a debilitating loss for Truex Jr., as his frustrations on short tracks continue.

For Busch, there is no such frustration. He won his third race in as many weekends, continuing his dominant streak. He led only 32 laps throughout the race, while Joey Logano came in fourth after winning his first two stages of the season and leading 92 laps. Truex Jr. finished 14th with 121 laps led, the most in the race. Kurt Busch led 98.

Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin came in second and third in a race that went to overtime after over 350 laps of clean racing. The final 40 laps were absolute chaos, raising four cautions in a race that featured only two at stage changes beforehand. There were 16 lead changes and seven leaders in an incredibly competitive race, but ultimately it just wasn't enough to derail Busch's reign of terror atop the racing world.

Toyota Owners 400 results

  1. Kyle Busch 
  2. Chase Elliott 
  3. Denny Hamlin 
  4. Joey Logano 
  5. Kevin Harvick 
  6. Jimmie Johnson 
  7. Kyle Larson 
  8. Brad Keselowski 
  9. Clint Bowyer 
  10. Daniel Suarez 
  11. Kurt Busch 
  12. William Byron 
  13. Erik Jones 
  14. Martin Truex Jr. 
  15. Austin Dillon 
  16. Matt DiBenedetto 
  17. Aric Almirola 
  18. Alex Bowman 
  19. Jamie McMurray 
  20. Ty Dillon 
  21. Trevor Bayne 
  22. Ryan Blaney 
  23. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 
  24. Paul Menard 
  25. Darrell Wallace Jr. 
  26. Chris Buescher 
  27. A.J. Allmendinger 
  28. Ross Chastain 
  29. Kasey Kahne 
  30. Cole Whitt 
  31. Michael McDowell 
  32. Daniel Hemric 
  33. David Ragan 
  34. Landon Cassill 
  35. Gray Gaulding 
  36. Harrison Rhodes 
  37. Ryan Newman 
  38. Reed Sorenson  

Unofficial Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series standings

POSITIONDRIVERCAR #POINTSBEHINDWINS

1.

Kyle Busch

18

415

LEADER

3

2.

Joey Logano

22

359

-56

0

3.

Clint Bowyer 

14

329

-86

1

4.

Kevin Harvick

4

324

-91

3

5.

Brad Keselowski

2

303

-112

0

6.

Denny Hamlin

11

286

-129

0

7.

Martin Truex Jr.

78

284

-131

1

8.

Ryan Blaney

12

282

-133

0

9.

Kurt Busch 

41

282

-133

0

10.

Kyle Larson       

42

279

-136

0

11.

Aric Almirola

10

248

-167

0

12.

Erik Jones

20

233

-182

0

13.

Alex Bowman

88

209

-206

0

14.

Austin Dillon

3

208

-207

1

15.

Jimmie Johnson

48

200

-215

0

16.

William Byron

24

192

-223

0

Miss any of the action? No problem. We've got you covered with highlights and analysis from our live blog below. If the live blog isn't loading properly, click here

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Ryan Blaney get involved in first accident late in race

In what had been a seamless race through over 350 laps, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Ryan Blaney finally connected at the Toyota Owner's 400 to give the first contact induced caution flag of the race. Coming around Turn 4, Stenhouse Jr. connected with Blaney, nearly clipping Brad Kesolowski -- who escaped with some nifty maneuvering -- as well. It was a small crash that could have been a lot worse, and neither driver was able to fully recover (although Stenhouse Jr. did finish the race 19th).

It's was an interesting time for the yellow flag to hit, as Martin Truex Jr. was trying to stave off Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick along with the rest of the field down the stretch before falling apart. It set up a crazy ending on the short track in what had been a quiet race to that point.

Logano wins uneventful Stage 1

It's was an uneventful Stage 1 at Richmond, with Joey Logano leading after 100 laps. It was a rotating door in second and third place, and although the pace was extremely slow on the short track, it took over 100 laps to get a caution flag. Car trouble has been minimal to this point, and Aric Almirola was hot on Logano's tail with Kurt Busch in third. 

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was running a wild race through the first stage, ending up in ninth place afterwards. Logano led the pack off of pit row after a slow pit stop for the first caution flag of the race.    

Logano fights to take Stage 2 from Clint Bowyer

Kurt Busch reached a career milestone during a slightly more exciting second stage, leading his 9,000th career lap. However, Clint Bowyer made a push to take the lead for a significant amount of the second stage, breaking up a party between Busch and his brother Kyle. Busch and Logano fought for second place for most of the stage, before Logano finally overtook Bowyer at the end of the stage for his second stage win not only of the race, but also of the season.

It was another clean stage, as we had green flags all the way through, but there was an ominous aura over the race after these stages that things would get wild. They certainly did in the final stage, in what turned out to be an extremely exciting race at Richmond.

