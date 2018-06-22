NASCAR at Sonoma odds, picks 2018: Advanced model has surprising predictions for Toyota/Save Mart 350

NASCAR at Sonoma takes center stage Sunday at 3 p.m. ET with the 2018 Toyota/Save Mart 350. Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick are the co-favorites at 4-1, followed closely by Clint Bowyer at 6-1. The entire field will take aim at this 2.5-mile road course in Sonoma, California. Six drivers are listed at 10-1 odds or lower. Before you lock in your NASCAR at Sonoma picks, you need to see what SportsLine's projection model has to say.

The model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has a proven track record in multiple sports. It also powers McClure's DFS projections, which have led him to over $1 million in career winnings.

McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big racing events like this are in his blood, and his model has been crushing its 2018 NASCAR picks.

The model has already made several huge calls in NASCAR this year, nailing the 1-2 finish for Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick at the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 as well as Harvick's win at the KC Masterpiece 400. It also nailed five of the top 10 at Bristol and two of the top five at Daytona, just to name a few. Anybody following its picks this season is way, way up.

Now that the 2018 NASCAR at Sonoma field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

One surprising pick from the model for Sunday's Toyota/Save Mart 350: Kurt Busch, who Vegas doesn't consider a top-three contender, makes a strong run at the title.

Busch is strong on road courses, averaging a top-seven finish on them in his past 10 races. He also put together a dominant performance at Sonoma in 2011 when he led almost 80 of the 110 laps. He's a value pick at 8-1 that you should be all over.

Another shocker: A.J. Allmendinger, who's going off at 12-1 and has a strong history at Sonoma, is shut out of the top 10.

Even though he has a pair of top-10 finishes at Sonoma in nine career starts, he hasn't finished in the top 15 in his past three races overall. Even though he has been traditionally a strong racer on road courses, there are better values in this loaded field.

The model also says three other drivers going off with NASCAR at Sonoma odds of 20-1 or longer will make a serious run at the checkered flag. Anyone who bets on these underdogs could strike it rich.

So who wins the 2018 Toyota/Save Mart 350? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full projected leaderboard from the model that is crushing its NASCAR picks this year.

Martin Truex Jr. 4-1

Kyle Busch 4-1

Kevin Harvick 4-1

Clint Bowyer 6-1

Kurt Busch 8-1

Denny Hamlin 10-1

Joey Logano 12-1

A.J. Allmendinger 12-1

Brad Keselowski 20-1

Ryan Blakey 20-1

Jimmie Johnson 25-1

Kyle Larson 25-1

Chase Elliott 30-1

Jamie McMurray 35-1