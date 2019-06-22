NASCAR at Sonoma odds, picks 2019: Model says Ryan Blaney surprises at Toyota/Save Mart 350

Sunday's 2019 Toyota/Save Mart 350 promises plenty of excitement for NASCAR fans everywhere. Last year, Martin Truex Jr. claimed the checkered flag, his second career victory at Sonoma Raceway. Now, he'll look to defend his title at NASCAR at Sonoma 2019, which gets underway on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. Kevin Harvick, who's finished in the top 10 in five of his last six starts at this track, enters Sunday's 2019 NASCAR at Sonoma race as the favorite at 7-2 in the latest Toyota/Save Mart 350 odds. Meanwhile, Truex, Clint Bowyer, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Kurt Busch and Joey Logano are all going off at 10-1 or shorter. This year's edition of the Toyota/Save Mart 350 has an extremely talented field and promises plenty of twists and turns. Before you make any 2019 Toyota/Save Mart 350 picks, be sure to see the NASCAR at Sonoma predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Developed by DFS pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking factors such as track history and recent results into account.

The model is off to a strong start in NASCAR this year, calling Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin a top-four contender from the start. It nailed eight of the top 10 drivers at the Pennzoil 400, which included putting winner Joey Logano in its projected top five. It also called Kyle Busch's huge win at Bristol last month. Additionally, it had Coca-Cola 600 winner Martin Truex Jr. in its top two and then nailed Kyle Busch's win at Pocono.

It also made some huge calls last year, including correctly projecting wins for Kyle Busch at Chicago and Martin Truex Jr. at Sonoma. It also nailed three of the top four finishers at Michigan and two of the top four at the Daytona 500. Anybody who has followed its picks is way up.

McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big events at iconic venues like Sonoma Raceway are in his blood. Now, his model simulated the 2019 Toyota/Save Mart 350 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

For NASCAR at Sonoma 2019, we can tell you the model is high on Ryan Blaney, who makes a strong run at the checkered flag despite going off as a long shot at 25-1. The Penske Championship Racing driver has been on an impressive hot streak recently. After finishing outside the top 20 in three of his first five races of the season, he's made the top 15 in five of his last seven starts, which includes a top-10 finish at the FireKeepers Casino 400 earlier this month. That should give him plenty of confidence to take on a challenging track that historically hasn't treated him well. His average finish position here is 22nd, but he earned a top-10 finish at Sonoma back in 2017 and will look to build on that momentum on Sunday afternoon.

Blaney's recent results show that he has all the tools needed to climb the 2019 NASCAR at Sonoma leaderboard on Sunday and find himself in contention at the end. He's a value pick you should be all over.

And a massive shocker: Kevin Harvick, the Vegas favorite at 7-2, makes a strong run but falls short of the title. There are far better values in a loaded 2019 NASCAR at Sonoma lineup.

Harvick won this event in 2017 and finished second to Truex last season, but he's had a tough time getting all the way to the front despite being one of the favorites in nearly every race this year. In fact, Harvick hasn't finished better than fourth place in a race all season and he's had three finishes outside the top 20 altogether. In his last two road races of last year at Watkins Glen and Charlotte, he barely managed to crack the top 10, so there are plenty of reasons to fade Harvick on Sunday.

The model is also targeting two other drivers with NASCAR at Sonoma odds of 25-1 or longer to make a serious run at winning it all, including an astronomical long shot. Anyone who backs these long shots could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Toyota/Save Mart 350? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Check out the latest NASCAR odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected leaderboard for the 2019 Toyota/Save Mart 350, all from the model that has crushed its NASCAR picks.

Kevin Harvick 7-2

Martin Truex Jr. 9-2

Clint Bowyer 6-1

Kyle Busch 6-1

Chase Elliott 6-1

Kurt Busch 10-1

Joey Logano 10-1

Denny Hamlin 14-1

Brad Keselowski 18-1

Jimmie Johnson 25-1

Ryan Blaney 25-1

Daniel Suarez 25-1

Erik Jones 40-1

Kyle Larson 40-1