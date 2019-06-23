NASCAR at Sonoma odds, picks 2019: Proven model says Brad Keselowski surprises at Toyota/Save Mart 350

In NASCAR, road courses are a different breed than traditional tracks. On Sunday, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup series will offer its first road course test of the season at Sonoma Raceway in California. The 2019 Toyota/Save Mart 350 will take drivers around the 12-turn, 2.52-mile course at Sonoma a head-spinning 90 times, with the green flag scheduled to drop at 3 p.m. ET. Several former winners will be in the 2019 NASCAR at Sonoma lineup on Sunday, including defending champion Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch, Kurt Busch, Clint Bowyer and Jimmie Johnson. Harvick has had the most impressive recent run here, with a win in 2017 and a second-place finish last season. Accordingly, he's the 7-2 favorite in the latest 2019 Toyota/Save Mart 350 odds. Truex has two victories at this track, and he's getting 9-2 in the latest 2019 NASCAR at Sonoma odds, while Kyle Busch also has two wins and is at 6-1. Before you make your 2019 Toyota/Save Mart 350 picks, look at the NASCAR at Sonoma predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Developed by DFS pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking factors such as track history and recent results into account.

The model is off to a strong start in NASCAR this year, calling Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin a top-four contender from the start. It nailed eight of the top 10 drivers at the Pennzoil 400, which included putting winner Joey Logano in its projected top five. It also called Kyle Busch's huge win at Bristol last month. Additionally, it had Coca-Cola 600 winner Martin Truex Jr. in its top two and then nailed Kyle Busch's win at Pocono.

It also made some huge calls last year, including correctly projecting wins for Kyle Busch at Chicago and Martin Truex Jr. at Sonoma. It also nailed three of the top four finishers at Michigan and two of the top four at the Daytona 500. Anybody who has followed its picks is way up.

McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big events at iconic venues like Sonoma Raceway are in his blood. Now, his model simulated the 2019 Toyota/Save Mart 350 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

For NASCAR at Sonoma 2019, we can tell you the model is high on Brad Keselowski, who makes a strong run at the checkered flag despite going off as a long shot at 18-1. The 2012 NASCAR Cup champion already has three victories this season at Atlanta, Martinsville and Kansas. He also enters Sunday's race on the heels of a runner-up finish at Pocono and a sixth place run at Michigan. That's moved him into third in the NASCAR standings as he pursues his second title. Getting over the hump in a road course would be a huge boost for the 35-year-old veteran.

He's had plenty of success on these types of tracks over the years. Keselowski finished third at Sonoma Raceway two years ago and has five top-five finishes at road courses in 19 career starts. In that third-place finish, he made up a colossal 20 spots from where he started during the 90-lap race.

And a massive shocker: Kevin Harvick, the Vegas favorite at 7-2, makes a strong run but falls short of the title. There are far better values in a loaded 2019 NASCAR at Sonoma lineup.

Harvick won this event in 2017 and finished second to Truex last season, but he's had a tough time getting all the way to the front despite being one of the favorites in nearly every race this year. In fact, Harvick hasn't finished better than fourth place in a race all season and he's had three finishes outside the top 20 altogether. In his last two road races of last year at Watkins Glen and Charlotte, he barely managed to crack the top 10, so there are plenty of reasons to fade Harvick on Sunday.

The model is also targeting two other drivers with NASCAR at Sonoma odds of 25-1 or longer to make a serious run at winning it all, including an astronomical long shot. Anyone who backs these long shots could hit it big.

2019 Toyota/Save Mart 350 odds:

Kevin Harvick 7-2

Martin Truex Jr. 9-2

Clint Bowyer 6-1

Kyle Busch 6-1

Chase Elliott 6-1

Kurt Busch 10-1

Joey Logano 10-1

Denny Hamlin 14-1

Brad Keselowski 18-1

Jimmie Johnson 25-1

Ryan Blaney 25-1

Daniel Suarez 25-1

Erik Jones 40-1

Kyle Larson 40-1