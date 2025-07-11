Shane van Gisbergen cemented his status as the best road racer in the NASCAR Cup Series with a win last week in Chicago and now he'll get another chance at a road course on Sunday in the 2025 Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway. The 36-year-old from New Zealand is the +125 favorite in the NASCAR at Sonoma odds and will be seeking his third road win of the season and fourth of his career this weekend. However, it's Kyle Larson who is the defending champion at Sonoma and he's won two of the last four races there. He's listed at +600 in the 2025 Toyota/Save Mart 350 odds.

The green flag drops at 3:30 p.m. ET and the race is scheduled for 110 laps around the 12-turn, 1.99-mile circuit used for NASCAR.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

McClure's model began the 2025 season by calling Chase Elliott's win in the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray for a +300 payout. Then it went on to predict Kyle Larson in Miami (+350), Christopher Bell's NASCAR All-Star Race win (+600), Denny Hamlin's win in Michigan (+650), Shane van Gisbergen's win in Mexico City (+330), Elliott's win in Atlanta (+1500) and van Gisbergen again in Chicago (+150).

All told, the model has nailed seven winners this year and a whopping 25 winners since 2021.

Now, the model simulated the 2025 Toyota/Save Mart 350 10,000 times.

Top 2025 Toyota/Save Mart 350 predictions

For Sunday's 2025 Toyota/Save Mart 350, the model is high on Christopher Bell, even though he's a +1800 longshot in the latest 2025 NASCAR at Sonoma odds.

He's slipped to sixth in the NASCAR standings, but he's still one of only three racers this season with three wins after going to victory lane three weeks in a row early in the season. He's also piled up four other top-three finishes in 2025, so he's regularly put himself in contention late.

That includes a second-place finish in Mexico City after starting all the way back in 31st position and a victory on a road course in Austin where he clawed his way to the front from 19th on the grid. Bell has recorded top-10 finishes in each of the last two seasons at Sonoma and the model likes his chances of working his way to the front on Sunday.

The model has also revealed a shocking NASCAR prop for Sunday: Ty Gibbs finishes top five for a +200 payout. He's potentially a strong value pick for your Sonoma NASCAR prop bets.

The 22-year-old is having a tough season, but he is coming off a strong second-place finish in the Chicago Street Race to build a little momentum. He's 19th in the standings and has a 66-point deficit to make up in order to catch bubble boy Bubba Wallace. In addition to his strong showing in Chicago, Gibbs led 27 laps in Mexico City before finishing 11th. He has five career top-five finishes on road course and street courses. See which other drivers to avoid and the rest of the projected NASCAR leaderboard at SportsLine.

How to make 2025 NASCAR at Sonoma picks

The model is also targeting two other drivers with Sonoma NASCAR odds of 16-1 or longer to make a serious run at the checkered flag.

So who wins the 2025 Toyota/Save Mart 350, and which longshots are must-backs?

2025 NASCAR Sonoma odds, drivers, lineup

Shane van Gisbergen +125

Kyle Larson +600

Michael McDowell +1100

Tyler Reddick +1200

Ty Gibbs +1300

Chase Elliott +1300

Chris Buescher +1300

Christopher Bell +1800

William Byron +1800

AJ Allmendinger +2000

Kyle Busch +2500

Ross Chastain +2500

Ryan Blaney +3500

Alex Bowman +4000

Chase Briscoe +4000

Denny Hamlin +6000

Carson Hocevar +6000

Joey Logano +6000

Daniel Suarez +6000

Ryan Preece +6000

Austin Cindric +8000

Brad Keselowski +20000

John Hunter Nemechek +25000

Zane Smith +25000

Bubba Wallace +25000

Justin Haley +35000

Todd Gilliland +35000

Erik Jones +35000

Noah Gragson +50000

Austin Dillon +50000

Cole Custer +50000

Josh Berry +75000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +75000

Riley Herbst +100000

Cody Ware +200000

Katherine Legge +200000