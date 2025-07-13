The 2025 Toyota/Save Mart 350 will be held at Sonoma Raceway on Sunday, serving as the second road race in a row for the NASCAR Cup Series. Shane van Gisbergen has quickly become road-racing royalty in NASCAR, and he's the +140 favorite in the NASCAR at Sonoma odds coming off dominant wins in Chicago and Mexico City. However, this will be his first career Cup start at Sonoma, though he did win at Sonoma in the NASCAR Xfinity Series last year. Kyle Larson won last year's Cup race at Sonoma and is listed at +600 in the 2025 Toyota/Save Mart 350 odds, while 2022 winner Daniel Suarez is a +6000 longshot.

The green flag drops at 3:30 p.m. ET. Sunday's race is scheduled for 110 laps around the 12-turn, 1.99-mile circuit that has been a fixture on the NASCAR schedule since 1989.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

McClure's model began the 2025 season by calling Chase Elliott's win in the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray for a +300 payout. Then it went on to predict Kyle Larson in Miami (+350), Christopher Bell's NASCAR All-Star Race win (+600), Denny Hamlin's win in Michigan (+650), Shane van Gisbergen's win in Mexico City (+330), Elliott's win in Atlanta (+1500) and van Gisbergen again in Chicago (+150).

Top 2025 Toyota/Save Mart 350 predictions

He didn't have a particularly good showing in the Chicago Street Race last week (24th), but he won in Austin and was second in Mexico City, so his road race setup is dialed in. Three of the 30-year-old's 12 career victories in the NASCAR Cup Series have now come on road courses, and he's started to get more comfortable at Sonoma in recent years.

After finishing 24th and then 27th in his first two Cup races at Sonoma, he's finished ninth in the last two races there. Underrated has kind of been the story of Bell's career, so it's not surprising that he's an underdog here, but considering that there are only a handful of drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series with multiple road wins, this is an incredible value play.

The model has also revealed a shocking NASCAR prop for Sunday after nailing an AJ Allmendinger top 10 prop (+120) last week: Ty Gibbs finishes top five for a +200 payout at Caesars. He's potentially a strong value pick for your Sonoma NASCAR prop bets.

The 22-year-old is having a tough season, but he is coming off a strong second-place finish in the Chicago Street Race to build a little momentum. He's 19th in the standings and has a 66-point deficit to make up in order to catch bubble boy Bubba Wallace. In addition to his strong showing in Chicago, Gibbs led 27 laps in Mexico City before finishing 11th. He has five career top-five finishes on road course and street courses. See which other drivers to avoid and the rest of the projected NASCAR leaderboard at SportsLine.

2025 NASCAR Sonoma odds, drivers, lineup

