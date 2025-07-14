In another performance that put all other drivers' road racing skills to shame, Shane van Gisbergen dominated by leading 97 of 110 laps to win the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway on Sunday for his third straight win in the past month of NASCAR's slate of road course races. Van Gisbergen's fourth career Cup Series victory continues a historic pace for him to start his NASCAR career, as his fourth win in 34 career starts makes him the fastest driver to earn four wins to begin his career since Parnelli Jones earned his fourth win in 1967 in just his 31st Cup start.

After dominating from the pole and having done the same at both Mexico City and Chicago, van Gisbergen also becomes the first driver to win three consecutive road course races from the pole since NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon did so between 1998 and 1999 as part of a streak of six straight from 1997 to 2000. His three wins also tie him for the most this season, as he now stands alongside Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Christopher Bell among winning drivers atop the playoff standings.

After winning in his Cup debut at Chicago two years ago, van Gisbergen left a successful career racing V8 Supercars in Australia -- where he earned 80 career victories and three championships -- to move to the United States and a full-time NASCAR career. Now, the 36-year old from Auckland, New Zealand, is raising the bar for stock car road racing, and has quickly staked a claim to being one of the best road racers NASCAR has ever seen.

"It means everything. That's why I race cars, you know," van Gisbergen told TNT Sports. "I had an amazing time in Australia, and then to come year, the last couple years have been a dream come true. I've really enjoyed my time in NASCAR. Thanks everyone for making me feel so welcome, and I hope I'm here for a long time to come."

Chase Briscoe would be best of the rest of the field in second, followed by Chase Elliott, Michael McDowell and Bell completing the top five. Tyler Reddick, Ty Gibbs, William Byron, Joey Logano and Kyle Busch comprised the rest of the Top 10.

Gibbs, Keselowski crews have pit road confrontation

Though much of it occurred in van Gisbergen's rearview mirror, Sunday's race saw its fair share of action and dustups, including one on pit road. During a round of green flag pit stops, Gibbs and Brad Keselowski came to their pit stalls together, with Gibbs driving through Keselowski's stall into the No. 54 stall, but coming perilously close to Keselowski's crew already over the wall in the process. Gibbs came close enough to the No. 6 crew to clip a tire being held by crewmember Telvin McClurkin, twisting his wrist in the process.

An incensed McClurkin went over to confront Gibbs' pit crew immediately after both crews finished their stops, which led to a brief shoving match that was broken up by NASCAR officials. Officials would later rule that Gibbs did nothing to warrant a penalty, with Gibbs himself explaining that he had been following pit road procedures.

"By NASCAR's rules, I'm the lead car because I'm the pit box past where the 6 is, and I'm in front of him as well," Gibbs told TNT Sports. "We have these orange lines ... where if I'm behind him, I have to go around those orange lines for it to be a rule (sic). And going in, I have the right of way.

"They're on the wall for a reason, they jump for a reason, they kind of get out of the way. Those guys like to push it, and that's kind of the consequence you pay. That's unfortunate for them that they had a penalty. Nothing malicious, it's my right of way."

Drama all the way to the end

Meanwhile, the race to advance in NASCAR's In-Season Challenge came all the way down to the final corner, as Ty Dillon put the bump-and-run on Alex Bowman for 17th spot, allowing him to continue his improbable run as the No. 32 seed entering the tournament.

Dillon will face No. 12 seed John Hunter Nemechek in the semifinals at Dover Motor Speedway, while No. 23 Tyler Reddick will go up against No. 6 Ty Gibbs on the other side of the bracket.

The top two finishers in each matchup next week at Dover will move on to the championship round to determine the In-Season Challenge winner in the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis.

Toyota/Save Mart 350 results