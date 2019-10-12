NASCAR at Talladega DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy picks, lineups for 2019 1000Bulbs.com 500

Fast, wild racing returns Sunday afternoon when the 2019 NASCAR Playoffs return to Talladega International Speedway for the 2019 1000Bulbs.com 500 at 2 p.m. ET, the second of three races in the Round of 12 for the NASCAR Cup points championship. Speeds get over 200 mph on the massive 266-mile tri-oval in eastern Alabama, and the racing is intense from green flag to checkered. Chase Elliott is looking to punch his ticket into the Round of 8 by becoming just the seventh driver to sweep Talladega in a single season. Despite three victories in 2019, Elliott is 11th in points and needs a great Sunday to advance. After winning last week's Drydene 400 victory at Dover, Kyle Larson leads six-time 2019 winner Martin Truex Jr. in the playoff race. They will be three of the popular options for NASCAR DFS lineups Sunday. However, before you make your NASCAR DFS picks, be sure to listen to the optimal NASCAR at Talladega DFS strategy and advice from DFS millionaire Mike McClure.

McClure is a predictive data engineer and a DFS pro with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's crushed his DFS selections in several sports recently, producing multiple tournament rosters that have cashed huge.

At Dover last week, McClure was all over Kyle Larson on DraftKings. The result: Larson started second and finished on top for his first victory of the season. Anybody who rostered him was well their way to a stellar day. Now, he's turned his attention to NASCAR at Talladega and locked in his optimal lineups.

For the 2019 1000Bulbs.com 500 at Talladega, we can tell you McClure is banking on Brad Keselowski at $12,500 on FanDuel and $9,600 on DraftKings. Keselowski, who has victories this season at Atlanta, Martinsville and Kansas, was 11th last week at Dover after starting 11th. Currently sixth in the Cup standings, Keselowski also has 12 top-5s and 17 top-10s in 2019. The Team Penske driver is a threat to win anytime he gets behind the steering wheel, and McClure knows it.

McClure's optimal 1000Bulbs.com 500 at Talladega DFS strategy also involves rostering Daniel Hemric ($4,500 on FanDuel, $6,400 on DraftKings). A dark-horse pick, Hemric is 25th in points with one Top-5 finish and two Top-10s. That one top-5? At the Talladega spring race, where the Sunoco Rookie of the Year contender raced hard all afternoon. The newest Richard Childress Racing driver, Hemric showed flashes of success at Talladega early, and McClure likes him Sunday.

